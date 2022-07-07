To the editor:
Ronnie Ford, our late father, served the people of Methuen in many great ways. He was a member of the Town (now City) Council for two decades. He also helped keep the community safe as an officer with the Methuen Police Department. We are proud of our father’s legacy of public service, and we know a leader when we see one.
We support James McCarty’s campaign for state representative because he is the leader that Methuen needs on Beacon Hill.
James led the push to tackle corruption in the Police Department and has worked to help make the city’s government more effective, efficient, and responsive to the needs of its residents. As a city councilor representing Methuen’s Central District, he has been a strong representative for his constituents. We know James, and we know that he will take this same attitude and work ethic with him to the Statehouse.
When the people of the Fourth Essex District in Methuen and Lawrence cast their votes in the primary election Tuesday, Sept. 6, we strongly urge them to support James McCarty. He will represent the district well and make its residents proud.
Mike Ford Sr. and the Ford family
Methuen
