The COVID-19 pandemic changed almost everything, and public libraries were no exception. According to a 2021 American Library Association study on the impact of the disease on public libraries, 99% of them closed at some point during the pandemic.
While most of them were able to pivot and continue offering reduced or modified services, people were generally barred from entering these public spaces.
So it’s nice to see stories like the one on the front pages of The Eagle-Tribune and the Newburyport Daily News this week showing enthusiasm for programs and events bringing people back into libraries — in some cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
In Andover, reporter Madeline Hughes wrote about the Memorial Hall Library’s “Library of Things.” She described it as a “collection ... of gadgets and gizmos galore. Thingamabobs —from crafting kits to a guitar — there’s plenty for people to check out.”
In Newburyport, meanwhile, Jim Sullivan wrote about the public library’s annual book sale, which serves as a fund-raiser for the local institution. The headline said it all: “Pent-up demand for books, talk, fuel Newburyport library sale.”
Indeed, dozens of members flooded the library for a sneak preview of the 41st Great Old Book Sale on Wednesday afternoon, which lasts through Saturday for non-members and book collectors.
Sherry Moore, co-chair of the book sale, said the event was an opportunity for people to reconnect through books, as the event had been canceled over the last couple of years due to the pandemic.
“People are chatting about the books, asking if someone has read this or that, then they give each other recommendations,” she said. “It makes for a real community event.”
These days, we could all use a little more “community” in our lives. And there is simply no better place in the world than your own local library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.