Conventional wisdom has it that Massachusetts voters don’t truly begin paying attention to local and statewide politics until after Labor Day, when summer vacation is over, the kids are back in school and serious minds turn to autumn and election season.
Such a laid-back approach is ill-advised this year, however, as several contested primary races — especially on the Democratic side in a Democratic-leaning state — offer voters their best chance to cast a vote with impact.
In many cases, a victor in a Democratic primary becomes an immediate favorite in the general election.
While there is also a Republican gubernatorial primary, with former state Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty on the ticket, it is clear most of the excitement is on the Democratic side.
Take, for example, the Democratic secretary of state contest between challenger Tanisha Sullivan and longtime incumbent William Galvin. Sullivan, president of the NAACP’s Boston branch, says the secretary’s office has become “stale” under Galvin’s 20-plus years of leadership, and has offered a more progressive agenda than her opponent. Galvin cites his long experience in the office as an asset, especially as critics attack election integrity by searching loudly for non-existent fraud, and as the state ushers in new ways for residents to vote.
The winner of the September runoff will face Republican Rayla Campbell, a Boston radio host best known recently for a homophobic, off-color diatribe about sex education teachers during a speech at the GOP state party convention in May. Massachusetts has a long tradition of strong Republican leaders, including the current governor, Charlie Baker, but it is hard to imagine Campbell’s diatribes catching fire with the general electorate. That makes the Sept. 6 Democratic faceoff between Sullivan and Galvin all the more important.
Theirs is not the only Democratic primary race. State Rep. Paul Tucker of Salem and James O’Shea of Middleton each hope to replace retiring Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. Methuen state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Chris Dempsey, assistant secretary of transportation under Gov. Deval Patrick, are both vying to replace fellow Democrat Suzanne Bump as state auditor. The winner will face Republican Anthony Amore, director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. There are three Democratic candidates — Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey — looking to replace incumbent Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor.
There are also three candidates hoping to serve as Healey’s Democratic lieutenant, should she prevail in the general election — Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Rep. Tami Gouveia and state Sen. Eric Lesser.
The preponderance of Democratic races doesn’t mean more conservative voters will be shut out. Massachusetts has open primaries, which means you can choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot, without committing to registering as either a Republican or a Democrat.
First, however, you should be sure you’re registered to vote. You can check your status on the secretary of state’s website. If you’re not registered, you can do so on the same site, as long as you have a driver’s license or ID from the Registry of Motor Vehicles. If you don’t but still meet the criteria you can fill out an application form and mail it in or take it to your local election office. The registration deadline for the Sept. 6 primary is Aug. 27.
There are more ways to vote this year, too. Early voting in every city and town will be held from Saturday, Aug. 27 to Friday, Sept. 2, though hours vary by community.
And any registered voter can vote by mail this year. Vote-by-mail applications should have gone out to registered voters by July 23. If you haven’t received one, you only need print an application from the state website and return it to your local election office — generally located in your city or town hall. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Aug. 29, and they must be returned — not postmarked — by 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
These may be the lazy days of summer, but a little effort is necessary to ensure your voice is heard come fall.
