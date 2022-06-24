When compared to taller peaks in Alaska, California and Colorado, our Mount Washington is a relative pipsqueak. Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and clocking in at a decidedly modest 6,288 feet, it even has an auto road to the summit, where you can snap a selfie and enjoy a concession stand hot dog.
That accessibility — it’s a morning’s drive from Boston to the trailhead — makes it an alluring option for casual and day hikers from across New England and the greater northeastern United States.
But make no mistake. Mount Washington is one of the deadliest mountains in North America. Alpinists from around the world have been known to train for Mount Everest on its slopes. It often does not get the same respect from local hikers, and that puts lives at risk. More than 160 people have died on the peak since 1849.
“It’s home to some of the worst weather in the world, and Saturday it lived up to its reputation,” Lt. Bob Mancini of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department told WCVB-TV Monday.
It was Saturday, on the cusp of summer, that Mount Washington was at its most dangerous. Its summit was coated with snow and rime ice. Temperatures were well below freezing, and 80-mph winds had the wind chill in the single digits. Earlier in the day, the vaunted Mount Washington Road Race, where hundreds of runners race up the auto road to the summit was stopped at the halfway point; race organizers wisely determined it was far too risky to go all the way to the top.
Yet dozens of people were above treeline anyway, having ignored the forecast, or having figured they could overcome it.
One of those hikers, Xi Chen of Andover, perished after falling victim to the elements. Chen, 53, was an experienced hiker but was attempting a difficult solo Presidential Traverse, a grueling 20-mile trek in the best of weather.
Chen’s strength gradually gave way to the weather as the day progressed, his texts to his wife becoming shorter and more alarming. She called New Hampshire Fish and Game officials a little after 6:30 p.m., sparking a desperate rescue attempt. One team left at 9:30 p.m., followed by a second an hour later. They struggled through the dark, the rain and sleet and snow and found Chen above treeline, “hypothermic and unresponsive,” according to a Fish and Game release. Rescue teams carried him to the summit of the mountain, where he was taken down the auto road by truck, then by ambulance to a local hospital where, “after life-saving efforts were attempted for several hours,” doctors pronounced him dead.
Chen was an experienced hiker, having summited peaks all over New England and the world. But he was still overcome. He wasn’t the only one that weekend. Other hikers found themselves needing rescue, with a few coming perilously close to Chen’s fate.
“The forecasted weather conditions, particularly for the higher summits, was not heeded by many hikers’” Fish and Game said in its release. “Several found themselves unprepared for the dangerous conditions above tree line, and instead of turning back or bailing out to safer elevations, they continued on and ultimately called 911 expecting a rescue.”
And there’s the rub. Every call for help in perilous conditions puts several other lives in danger. Dozens of highly trained rescuers risked their own lives to help Chen and others that weekend. That Chen, a husband and father of three, lost his life is a tragedy. That the tragedy could have been compounded is unthinkable.
It is something for all hikers to consider as they head into the woods this summer.
