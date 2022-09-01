The Essex County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office are elected positions that have critical responsibilities requiring a tremendous amount of experience and very specific kinds of expertise. The district attorney needs to be someone with a sharp legal mind who can also manage a large department in multiple courtrooms, while the sheriff must be someone who can run a very specific kind of operation, most importantly the Middleton House of Correction.
For sheriff, we endorse incumbent Kevin Coppinger. For district attorney, we endorse James O'Shea.
In both cases, the democratic candidates have bonafide opponents. State Rep. Paul Tucker, running for DA, has a law-enforcement background, as well as one in government. Tucker, 63, is a former Salem police detective and chief, and has served eight years as a Beacon Hill lawmaker.
Virginia Leigh, 35, a Lynn social worker, is challenging Coppinger, 64, in the Democratic primary. Because there is no Republican candidate, the winner of Tuesday's election will be sheriff for the next six years.
It's true, Leigh has some solid ideas about reform and stopping the "revolving door" of recidivism among inmates, but she lacks the experience necessary to manage a $77 million budget with 600 employees and anywhere from 1,150 current inmates, to 1,500 pre-COVID.
Coppinger, meanwhile, leads the department well, and importantly, shows he can change his ways. Initially opposed to allowing medication-assisted treatment in jails and correctional facilities to help blunt the impact of a wave of opioid addiction, he is now in favor of it. Granted, he was forced to allow the use of drugs such as methadone and buprenorphine behind bars by a U.S. District Court judge in 2018. But to his credit, he is embracing it now.
As he seeks another term, Coppinger is stressing his work to expand access to anti-addiction drugs and other support for inmates. He said the changes saved lives and made the Middleton facility a “national model” for jail-based medication-assisted treatment.
Like his opponent, Coppinger recognizes the need for these kinds of reforms. "About two-thirds of our inmates have some form of substance abuse disorder, over 50% have mental health issues, and some have both,” he recently told The Eagle-Tribune Editorial Board.
It's unclear whether Tucker, who is running for district attorney with the endorsement of current District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, would be much different from his predecessor. That's not to say Blodgett hasn't done a good job in the position he held for nearly 20 years -- or five, four-year terms.
But change, in this case, would be good for a department that often lacks transparency in its dealings with the press and the public. The concern is that Tucker would be more of the same.
One critical difference between the two candidates is that O'Shea, 50, has vastly more experience in courtrooms. As a criminal defense lawyer, he argues cases before federal and state judges — including the Supreme Judicial Court — on behalf of thousands of clients.
As in the sheriff's race, there are no Republican challengers, so the winner will become the next DA when sworn in this January.
Tucker has been a licensed attorney for more than two decades — passing the bar in 2001 while still working as a Salem detective — but has never practiced law.
“It’s true, I’ve never defended a case,” he told The Eagle-Tribune Editorial Board. “But I stopped counting at 1,000 the number of cases that I worked with the DA’s office on, from arrest to verdict.”
That's laudable. But experience matters. While the real grunt work of the DA's office is done by the assistant district attorneys, they are often young and inexperienced. It's important to have someone in place that can nurture their talent and serve as their mentor. Middleton Attorney James O’Shea is in a better position to do that than his opponent. O'Shea would likely provide the breath of fresh air, new ideas and new ways of thinking about the district attorney's office.
It's for these reasons we believe voters should choose Coppinger and O'Shea in the Sept. 6 primary.
