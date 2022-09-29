Each of the hundreds of participants in this Sunday's Walk to End Alzheimer's has a story of a loved one -- a husband, a wife, a mother, a father, a friend -- touched by this terrible disease. There are those who show up for the fundraising walk year after year, even as research into treatment for the disease has progressed in fits and starts.
This Sunday, those who step off from Andover's Brickstone Square should have a little spring in their step, buoyed by news of progress in finding a treatment and, someday, a cure for the disease.
Lecanemab, an experimental Alzheimer’s drug developed by the Massachusetts firm Biogen in conjunction with Japanese drugmaker Eisai slowed cognitive and functional decline of people with mild cognitive impairment by 27% in clinical trials, the results of which were released Tuesday.
To call the development a breakthrough may be premature. The 18-month study of nearly 1,800 people has yet to be peer reviewed. And slowing of the progression of the disease is more modest than dramatic. Should the treatment gain the preliminary approval of the Food and Drug Administration within the next several months, it will likely be expensive and not widely available. Lecanemab is delivered intravenously twice a month, and would likely require full FDA backing before it is widely covered by Medicare and other insurers.
Still, it is progress.
“A 27% slowing of deterioration seems like a modest effect, but for patients with Alzheimer’s, this could be very meaningful,” Gil Rabinovici, a neurologist at the University of California at San Francisco, told the Washington Post.
He's right. Any slowing at all is no small thing for those suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. More than 6 million Americans and 54 million people worldwide are living with the disease, which kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. There is no cure, and current medications merely manage the disease.
“I’ve cared for so many Alzheimer’s patients over the years, and I understand the agony that families go through,” Dr. Richard Dupee, chief of geriatrics at Tufts Medical Center, told the Boston Globe. While cautioning against being "too optimistic," he said “so anything that might help to slow this thing down makes sense.”
Lecanemab works by clearing a protein called beta-amyloid from the brain. The protein forms a plaque that many researchers believed is linked to Alzheimer's. A previous drug developed by Biogen, Aduhelm, also targeted beta-amyloids but questions about its efficacy, side effects and prohibitive cost led to its withdrawal from the market.
So lecanamab is clearly a step forward. And it is a signal that with continued research, more progress can be made toward treatment and a cure.
"These are the most encouraging results in clinical trials treating the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s to date," said Joanne Pike, president of the Alzheimer's Association, which is staging fundraising walks Sunday in Andover and in locations across the country. "These results indicate lecanamab may give people more time at or near their full abilities to participate in daily life, remain independent and make future health care decisions."
Much of the research into the disease and its effects has been backed by the Alzheimer's Association, the organization behind Sunday's walk. The association is currently investing more than $310 million in more than 950 research projects in 48 countries. Much of that money comes from family members walking on behalf of loved ones.
There is still much work to be done. But for the first time in a while, there is a glimmer of hope.
