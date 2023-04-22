Massachusetts voters “overwhelmingly support more state funding to boost regional transit systems,” according to a recent story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade.
This news came from a poll commissioned by the Regional Transit Authority Advocates Coalition and the Barr Foundation, both of which are advocate groups seeking more money for regional public transportation.
So, consider the source, as the saying goes.
While there is no reason to question the veracity of the poll, this may be one of the first of many requests to come for funding from the new state revenue expected as a result of the so-called “millionaire’s tax,” approved by voters last fall.
“Among the 1,400 respondents, about 74% said they support using some of the new voter-approved millionaires’ tax to cover the increase in spending for regional transit. The new 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million is dedicated for education and transportation upgrades.”
The survey was released Tuesday and found that 79% of residents support increasing funding for the state’s 15 Regional Transit Authorities, which provide local bus and paratransit services outside the Greater Boston region.
Seems like an obvious answer to an obvious question. Not having seen the text of the poll, conducted by MassINC Polling, it’s safe to surmise the question went something like this: Do you approve using funding earmarked for transportation on transportation?
Um, yes?
One has to question, however, how much money regional transit authorities get now from state and federal sources. The answer is a lot.
For example, the Cape Ann Transit Authority, or CATA, finished its fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 — the most recent report available on the agency’s website — with net assets of $5.7 million, down from the year before, when it had net assets of $6.5 million.
“The Authority’s expenses ... are fully funded annually through a combination of federal, state, and local assistance,” according to the financial report compiled by an independent auditor from Methuen.
As this shows, regional transit authorities receive millions in federal, state and local funding. The money they make from bus fares is a small fraction of their overall revenue and could never support these nonprofit organizations.
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority’s financial report, done by the same Methuen CPA, Roland Lambalot, ended 2021 with net assets of $54 million, down from 2020 when it ended with net assets of $58 million.
The pandemic was hard on these transit authorities, and the reverberations continue, as it’s still hard to find people who want to work for the agencies, much less ride the buses. Ridership was down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s slowly going up again.
But many questions remain about regional transit authorities, not the least of which is how effective they are in getting people from point A to point B. While they seem to function well on a day-to-day basis during the week within their service areas, they don’t offer much service on weekends and rarely, if ever, offer service outside of their own districts.
Someone living on the North Shore who works in the Merrimack Valley, for instance, would find it impossible to take a bus or train from Gloucester to, say, North Andover, which is one reason Route 114 has become such a busy thoroughfare.
It’s even difficult to get from Cape Ann to Danvers, although a Saturday bus is offered, according to the CATA website.
While giving more money to public transportation is a good idea, it’s also a good idea to see how that money is going to be spent. Rather than just writing a blank check to these agencies, it behooves taxpayers, legislators and regulators to make sure that money is used to benefit actual people who actually ride the buses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.