Given the enormous problems facing our planet — and the future of all life on it — every day should be Earth Day.
Instead, we give it one day a year in an almost quaint nod to the past, when life was simpler, and when it was enough to go out and pick up rubbish in the neighborhood or plant a tree at city hall.
The first Earth Day was in 1970. For those of us old enough to remember, the late 1960s and early 1970s were a traumatic yet productive era of domestic strife. Energized by the protests against the Vietnam War, the environmental movement grew alongside opposition to that unpopular conflict.
In 1962, Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” was published, ushering in an era of awareness that human beings have a huge impact on the rest of the planet. She and other scientists linked the use of the pesticide DDT to the death of millions of birds, including the federally protected bald eagle — a symbol of our nation’s strength, freedom and resilience. If bald eagles were dying as a result of our use of a chemical to kill mosquitoes, then something was wrong with our values.
But there was much more going on in the environment than the death of an American symbol.
In 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Ohio became so polluted that it caught on fire, according to the website of the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA. There were other environmental catastrophes that people were beginning to pay attention to.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed a bill creating the Council on Environmental Quality in response to what by then was being called a crisis. That bill was the precursor to legislation Nixon signed later that same year that created the EPA.
Perhaps spurring on Nixon — always a political pragmatist — was the fact that on April 22 of that year, more than 20 million Americans participated in one of the largest grassroots community service movements in our history: Earth Day.
The EPA later went on to have a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of the United States of America — both its human and wild inhabitants — by implementing the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and putting restrictions on lead paint and emissions standards for cars, to mention just a few. The list goes on, and we are the beneficiaries of that environmental activism, with cleaner air, cleaner water and safer homes, among many other improvements.
Earth Day back then was a movement that had real traction — leading to local, state and federal regulations targeted to protect human health and an improving environment.
Sure, it was a day of tree planting and rubbish pick-ups, but it was also more than that. It was a recognition, by both regular citizens and those in the highest seats of power in Washington, D.C., that the environment mattered. What we as humans did had an impact.
In 1970, the problems with the environment were more easily quantifiable. We could detect and measure the toxins in smog in Los Angeles. We could see the polluted water, swirling with raw sewage and toxic chemicals. We could witness the deaths of birds on land and fish in polluted lakes, streams and rivers. All the more, we could clean it up. And we did.
But now our problems loom much larger. It’s not just a domestic issue anymore. It’s a global one. Hence the term “global warming,” which has been criticized by some and replaced with the more bland and less alarming “climate change.” Frankly, what’s the difference? Climate change is wreaking havoc on the world. Water levels are rising, in some cases wiping out entire island nations. Precipitation isn’t like it used to be, when we’d get an inch or two. Just look at what happened in Florida recently when Fort Lauderdale airport — already at or near sea level — became completely covered in flood waters due to intense and unprecedented rainfall of 26 inches in 24 hours.
Maybe it’s time to take Earth Day a little more seriously. Instead of going out and planting trees one day a year, which was fine in 1970, maybe it’s time for another mass, grassroots mobilization — a series of protests or rallies to force countries like the United States, China and India to stop poisoning the planet with CO2, methane and other gases that are overwhelming Mother Earth’s ability to regulate itself.
Our future as a species lies in the balance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.