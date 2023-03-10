Kudos to state Auditor Diana DiZoglio for launching an audit of the Massachusetts Legislature. It is long overdue.
The House and Senate have both enjoyed decades of operating largely out of public view – save for press conferences and stagey, predetermined “floor debates.” Power lies not with the people’s elected representatives, but with the House speaker and Senate president, both of whom hold that position “for life,” or until someone successfully challenges their authority. (Bonus points to anyone who can remember the last time that happened.)
DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat who served in both branches of the Legislature, made the audit a key plank in her campaign. Now she’s following through on her promise.
“We hope this will increase transparency, accountability and equity in an area of state government that has been completely ignored,” DiZoglio said Tuesday. “Historically, the Legislature has been a closed-door operation, where committee votes have been hidden from the general public, and legislation has been voted on in the dark of night.”
In letters to Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano, DiZoglio said her team would review everything from hiring and spending, to committee appointments, to the adoption or suspension of rules.
“Taxpayers deserve more,” she said. “They deserve the opportunity to weigh in on legislative, budgetary and regulatory matters that are important to them. Everyone should have equitable and transparent access to and information about all state-funded agencies, including the Legislature.”
The last audit of the Legislature came more than a century ago, in 1922. Benjamin Loring Young was the House Speaker. Fellow Republican Frank G. Allen was the Senate president, and part of the audit examined spending on cigars. Women had been granted the right to vote less than two years earlier.
“Not only is (the audit) necessary, but it is very timely,” Erin Leahy, executive director of Act on Mass — a coalition of progressive groups and unions — told Statehouse reporter Christian W. Wade. “The Massachusetts Legislature is consistently ranked as one of the least transparent in the country, and that has deep and material consequences for the strength of our democracy.”
She’s right. The public needs and deserves information about how its business is done, and an audit can help shed light on that process.
Unsurprisingly, leaders of both chambers are cool concerning the idea, with some questioning its constitutionality.
A spokesperson for Spilka said the separation of powers clause dictates “that the Senate is required to manage its own business and set its own rules.”
Hogwash. Or, more accurately, whitewash.
If you have any question where the power lies in the Legislature, you need only turn your ear to the crickets chirping from the otherwise silent offices of the rank-and-file members. They should all be speaking loudly and clearly in favor of the audit, yet all fear reprisal from those in power.
DiZoglio, however, appears up to the challenge. She has not been afraid to speak as a legislator, vocally and accurately criticizing the lack of transparency on Beacon Hill. That willingness to rock the boat likely led several of her fellow Democrats to endorse her rival in last November’s primary, and offer token support in the general election, which she won handily.
That’s fine. The state auditor isn’t supposed to be an insider – a fact her Democratic colleagues on Beacon Hill seem to have overlooked.
