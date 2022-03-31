As summer approaches, and the need for seasonal employees grows, business owners around the state — and certainly those in tourist communities such as Salem, Gloucester and Newburyport — are nervously waiting to see if potential employees are going to “walk through the door” looking for work.
Those were the words used by Christopher Carlozzi of the National Federation of Independent Businesses when talking about a cash bonus program under which the state will pay businesses $4,000 for every new employee they hire.
“The biggest problem employers are facing is getting people to walk through the door and apply for a job opening,” Carlozzi told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade this week.
While Carlozzi appears to be in favor of the state program, dubbed HireNow by Gov. Charlie Baker and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta, he is also expressing a fundamental problem with it: It’s not that businesses don’t want to hire people, it’s that many people are simply not looking for work.
A recent survey by Carlozzi’s business group indicates that nearly half of all businesses couldn’t hire enough workers in February, while more than 23% of available positions went unfilled — a 48-year high. Ninety-three percent of businesses reported few or no qualified applicants, the survey found.
A huge part of the problem is the state’s unemployment insurance system.
Business groups have long argued that the state’s generous unemployment benefits, minimal requirements to qualify, and lax enforcement of work-search requirements is allowing unscrupulous workers to game the system, Wade reported in a story earlier this month.
Under the work-search requirements, anyone getting benefits must prove their efforts to find “suitable” work. That requires them to schedule interviews with prospective employers and weekly report that to the state.
But that’s not happening.
Methuen state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor, introduced a bill earlier this month that would go after these so-called “no-show” job applicants.
DiZoglio had spoken with members of the North Andover Merchants Association who told her that “no-show” interviews are a frequent problem as they struggle to fill vacant positions in an already tight job market.
Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said it was just “another example of the frustration among employers over a broken system. It’s overly taxing, overly generous, and regularly abused. It needs to be fixed.”
In fact, Massachusetts offers the most generous jobless benefits in the nation. The state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit was $823 as of October, the highest in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. Laid-off workers with children or dependents can receive up to $1,234 a week in benefits.
Someone making $15 an hour, by contrast, brings in a salary of just $600 a week — before taxes and other withdrawals.
In short, it might behoove state officials to start focusing on the problems with the unemployment system before tinkering around the edges with programs like “HireNow.”
The state might also take a look at the low wages many people in service jobs get. If working makes you less money than living on the dole, then why work?
As Wade reported earlier this month, the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation ranked Massachusetts’ unemployment insurance tax system the “worst in the nation” in a recent business climate report.
It’s good to be number one in some things, like education. But the state doesn’t want to be number one in doling out benefits to people who could and should be working.
A good first step toward making the system more accountable would be for the Legislature to pass DiZoglio’s “no-show” bill.
