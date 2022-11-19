We are failing our student-athletes.
Yet another instance of bullying and hazing – this one at Haverhill High School – has made it clear there is a culture of abuse in many locker rooms. Too many young athletes are being scarred by it. And while the perpetrators of that abuse must face the consequences of their actions, the fact remains they themselves are teenagers.
Meanwhile, coaches, administrators and parents are either willfully ignorant of the abuse or, worse, tacitly endorse it as some sort of team-building rite of passage. It’s not. It’s a crime.
Hazing is a crisis in our schools and needs to be treated as such.
The latest local incident came to light last week in Haverhill, where video surfaced of a young football player being hazed by what appears to be upperclassmen, though police have not releaased the victim's age.
The video showed the player being dragged across the floor and stripped before a teammate stands over his head wearing just his underwear and performs a lewd act.
It was just last year that the Danvers High School hockey team had its own hazing scandal come to light.
A player on the 2020 team said he was told to strip naked for “Gay Tuesdays,” when older players would inappropriately touch younger players. He also said he was beaten with a sex toy for refusal to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays.”
And in December 2021, Peabody High School football players were seen on a video simulating sexual activity while closed and using racial and homophobic slurs.
It’s just a matter of time before this happens in more communities,” Dennis Goodwin, a retired educator and coach who runs the Anti-Hazing Collaborative in Haverhill, told reporter Jill Harmacinski. “This goes on in every locker room in America.”
Sadly, the abuse is not new. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office found the racist homophobic and sexually abusive behavior continued for “several years” in Danvers before the public found out about it.
The effects are real, and long-lasting. Goodwin said there is “lifelong” trauma for victims.
“It’s not something you can just forget about,” he said. “I’ve seen incidents where people had to move out of town.”
Goodwin says more anti-bullying and anti-hazing education is needed in the schools, perhaps as early as elementary school.
Too often, he said, witnesses to abuse feel powerless.
“They knew it was wrong but they are afraid to speak up,” he said. “We need to train them to speak up.”
He’s right. But more focus – and frankly, more pressure – needs to be put on coaches and athletic directors to create an environment where hazing, bullying, homophobia and racism aren’t tolerated.
Just as they need to pay attention on the field, coaches need to know what’s going on in the locker room. “I didn’t know” can’t be an acceptable response.
Massachusetts doesn’t require that coaches take anti-hazing training. It should, but that shouldn’t stop school districts from signing up on their own.
The issue transcends sport. Coaches and athletic directors are educators first. They have a duty to protect and nurture the physical and mental health of the student-athletes in their charge. A winning program with a culture of abuse isn’t a winning program. It’s a moral and ethical failure.
Many of the students involved with the Haverhill hazing are 18 years old and could face criminal charges. That’s fine. They should be held accountable for their actions.
But we are the adults in the room. At least we are supposed to be. We must do better, or make way for leaders who will.
