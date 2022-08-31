There’s still time for Congress and the Biden administration to work together to ensure the country has access to free rapid COVID-19 tests as summer vacations end and students return to school. While the pandemic has eased, it’s not gone, and rapid testing is a key element of the plan to avert another surge of the deadly virus this fall and winter.
The federal government announced earlier this week that the program would be suspended Friday, Sept. 2 because of a lack of funding. The move threatens to keep a key COVID-fighting weapon out of the hands of those who need it most, at the worst possible time.
While administration officials say the pause in the program — it could restart later in the year — is to preserve the testing supply, the announcement smacks of political gamesmanship, pointing the finger at a dawdling Congress.
“We have warned that congressional inaction would force unacceptable tradeoffs and harm our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response — and that the consequences would likely worsen over time,” a White House official told CNN. “Unfortunately, because of the limited funding we have to work with, we have had to make impossible choices about which tools and programs to invest in — which ones we must downsize, pause, or end all together.”
The program has shipped more than 600 million tests to American households since it began in January, at the height of the Omicron surge. Every every household has been given the opportunity to place three orders for a total of 16 tests.
Health officials say the pause in the program could have real repercussions.
“I do worry that this is going to make it harder for those who need it most to be able to access testing at home,” Matthew Fox, professor of epidemiology and global health at the Boston University School of Public Health, told the Boston Globe. “Testing was never on its own sufficient to control spread, but it is one tool.”
One of the strengths of the testing program is its ability to get kits to anyone who needs them — regardless of income level, location or access to quality health insurance and health care. Working with the Postal Service, the federal government supplies the kits to anyone who needs them, no strings attached.
It is a “horrible irony” that “those who are least able to afford tests out-of-pocket are also those at highest risk of getting infected” because they can’t work from home or are in jobs that interact directly with the public, said Dr. Megan Ranney, academic dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
The move also comes at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is relaxing its COVID guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they have close contact with an infected person, and adding that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The state and local municipalities have also loosened restrictions.
In making its recommendations, the CDC noted that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of COVID immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.
While the virus is less deadly, it still spreads, and a case of COVID still has consequences, in sickness and in lost work and school time. The tests are an important tool in stopping the spread of the coronavirus through schools and the workplace.
Congress and the Biden administration need to come to an agreement quickly to ensure all Americans can get free rapid tests when they need them.
