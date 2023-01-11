If Charlie Baker thought fixing the MBTA was tough, wait until he hears about the NCAA.
Of course, the now-former Massachusetts governor knows all about the National Collegiate Athletic Association, having played under its auspices as a forward for the Harvard Crimson in the late 1970s.
But the ‘70s, as many of us lament, were a long time ago, and the NCAA of that era seems positively quaint when compared to the multi-billion dollar behemoth it is today, a behemoth Baker will be heading as its new president come March.
The Swampscott Republican, who largely earned his reputation as Mr. Fix-It as governor, will have his work cut out for him.
These days, the NCAA is roundly – and accurately – criticized as being more focused on making money than on nurturing and advocating for the tens of thousands of student athletes across the country, and for pushing big-ticket sports like football and basketball over less profitable pursuits like tennis or cross-country running.
The NCAA acknowledged its precarious position when it unveiled the qualifications it was seeking in its next president to see the organization through “a period of unprecedented change.”
“Some changes are coming through the legal system,” the NCAA statement said, “while other changes may come from Washington, D.C. Certain changes are long overdue, while other changes could threaten the sustainability of the intercollegiate model. Some changes are market-driven, while still other changes derive from sports becoming big business.”
Baker will have several immediate challenges upon taking charge.
First and foremost is the confusion over compensation for college athletes. The NCAA long fought any efforts to pay student-athletes, even while bringing in millions of dollars on their backs. And once the U.S. Supreme Court opened the way toward payment, the NCAA has mismanaged its application. There is little transparency around the so-called name, image, likeness deals. Congress is threatening to come up with a solution of its own.
There’s the ongoing battle over gender equity, highlighted during last year’s March Madness basketball tournaments, when the men’s teams enjoyed top-notch accommodations and practice courts, while the women were left to make do with facilities that brought to mind a neglected gym at a one-star strip Route 1 hotel.
Enforcement of the byzantine NCAA rules is still arbitrary and confusing. We still remember 2020, when the association erased all the UMass Amherst women’s tennis team’s wins from the 2014-15 to the 2016-17 seasons – including a 2017 Atlantic 10 Conference championship – because Manchester-Essex High School graduate Brittany Collens and her roommate were inadvertently reimbursed for an apartment phone jack they never used.
The ever-changing shuffle of big-name teams into big-name conferences in Division I – especially in football – highlights the inequities among the NCAA’s 1,000 member schools. The big schools chase more millions while the smaller Division III schools, where sports are no less important, are left to beg for scraps.
In many ways, Baker’s background makes him an excellent choice. Over his eight years as governor he developed a reputation not as a firebrand, but as a builder of bridges. He works well with Republicans and Democrats, congressmen and bureaucrats.
In its announcement of Baker’s hiring, the NCAA also noted his tenure at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. Under Baker’s time as CEO, the association said, the health benefits provider “went from the verge of bankruptcy to 24 consecutive profitable quarters and a reputation as one of America’s top healthcare plans.”
Baker will need to work similar magic if he is to salvage the NCAA’s reputation and business model while returning the focus to where it belongs, on the student athletes it is meant to serve.
