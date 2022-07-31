”I’m sure Barbara Anderson is up there looking down on us with a grin pumping her fist in the heavens.”
— Chip Ford, executive director of Citizens for Limited Taxation
In 1986, Barbara Anderson, founder of Citizens for Limited Taxation, working with the Mass. High Tech Council, authored a successful ballot question that requires the state to return money to taxpayers when state tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries in the same year.
Anderson, as historians and state government wonks may remember, was the tax-cutting pioneer who is famous for pushing through Proposition 2-1/2, another successful ballot question that limited the annual increase in property taxes that cities and towns are allowed to charge to 2.5 percent. While Proposition 2-1/2 limited tax increases at the local level, the 1986 ballot question was intended to limit increases in state taxes.
The only problem is that except for one other time — in 1987 — the growth in tax revenues has never outstripped the growth in wages and salaries. Enter the current year. While final tallies are yet to be certified by state Auditor Suzanne Bump — something she will do in September — it is clear that the amount of tax revenue collected by the state is much higher than this year’s increase in salaries and wages.
As reported in Sunday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, “On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said based on the state’s robust tax collections — which have increased by about 20% over the past year — he expects the law to be triggered for the first time in decades, with estimates upwards of $2.5 billion in potential rebates to taxpayers.”
That $2.5 billion would be added to residents’ refund checks next year. For an individual making $75,000, it would mean a refund of around $250. That’s on top of several other refund programs being considered by the Legislature and the governor this year.
House and Senate negotiators are working this weekend — right up to the Sunday midnight deadline when the legislative session ends — on a “series of expanded tax credits and/or rebate checks to Massachusetts residents that could total $1 billion,” according to a report in Commonwealth Magazine. “The package includes expanded tax breaks for renters, seniors who own their own homes, children, and low-income people. The package also includes rebates of $250 to $500 for moderate income residents and a sharp reduction in the estate tax.”
This last-minute jockeying — along with Baker’s invoking of the 1986 refund ballot question — was likely completely avoidable and demonstrates the unfortunate dynamic at the Statehouse. Baker has been pushing for tax cuts for months, filing legislation that would have reduced the gas tax for a few months along with other measures that have been snubbed by Democratic leadership in the House and Senate.
Statehouse Republicans, a largely ignored and powerless minority, have been on the correct side of the issue, along with Baker.
During a period of historic inflation, the right thing to do is to give taxpayers a break. Indeed, that’s something Barbara Anderson, who died in 2016, understood 35 years ago when she pushed for passage of the refund referendum. As Chip Ford said, she’s probably pumping her fist looking down on Massachusetts, maligned for so many years as “Tax-a-chusetts.” That moniker seems to have gone by the wayside, thankfully, although taxes still are high in this state.
But it would be a fitting thing to do — perhaps in remembrance of Barbara Anderson if not for taxpayers — to implement this refund program approved by voters in 1986, and put the slur “Tax-a-chusetts” to rest once and for all.
