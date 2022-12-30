From honoring long-time Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais, to touring a North Andover battery manufacturer with the U.S. Commerce Secretary, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has an admirable record when it comes to highlighting the people and products in cities and towns across the state and, in particular, this region.
The governor recently visited Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers to hand out his last round of capital skills grants before leaving office next month. It includes money for Essex Tech, Gloucester High School, and North Shore Community College.
Over the last eight years, the Baker-Polito administration has supported the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in myriad ways. The “gifts” announced by Baker over the last few weeks are emblematic of his approach to governing: He never forgot his roots as a member of the Board of Selectmen in Swampscott.
It was a truly remarkable — if not historic — local visit last Friday when Baker arrived at 6K Energy in North Andover with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She doesn’t go to just any mom-and-pop operation.
6K Energy, located on Commerce Way near Lawrence Municipal Airport, is what some would call a “transformative” tech company, using technology developed at MIT to cheaply and efficiently build the kinds of batteries that have become ubiquitous in modern society and are used in wireless headphones, electric vehicles, handheld power tools, and electrical energy storage systems, among other products.
Currently, 85% of battery technology comes from China. Pres. Biden is doling out millions of dollars to domestic companies to compete with Chinese battery makers, including 6K which received $50 million in federal funding for its battery center.
Raimondo said in remarks to the crowd of employees and local and state officials that her focus is not to take jobs from China, but rather to outperform China.
“That’s what you guys are doing, this is a leapfrog kind of technology,” she said. “We’re going to have an electric battery explosion.”
The visit by Raimondo and Baker raised public awareness of the kinds of products being manufactured in the Merrimack Valley.
Not all of Baker’s visits, announcements or events come with the imprimatur of the White House. Many times he’s here to honor a long-time public servant, such as was the case recently when Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais was presented with the Eugene H. Rooney, Jr. Public Service Award.
Blais was presented the award by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who praised her work and explained how she met the criteria for the award.
“Her priority was to build a culture of learning, which encourages professional growth and empowers town employees to reach their highest potential,” Polito said during the presentation. “As part of her progressive vision and strategic planning, funding was created within the town’s operating budget for the implementation of continuing education and professional development.”
Polito, also a former selectman, understands the power of local connections as well as Baker does, which is one reason they made such a good team.
In Danvers, Baker recently visited the North Shore Technical School to hand out grants to improve local schools’ vocational education offerings. Gloucester got $117,000 to replace compressor technology that runs equipment for carpentry and automotive classes.
“I am very happy for the school and the students because if the compressors weren’t running, the programs wouldn’t run,” said Brenda Waslick, the school’s career/vocational technical education coordinator.
As Baker heads off to become head of the NCAA, the North Shore and Merrimack Valley should be thankful for what the governor has brought to this region. It’s not just money, but also positive stories about the good things happening here. It is a legacy he should be proud of and that area residents will benefit from for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.