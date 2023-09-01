Kudos to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts for taking a leadership position in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
The state’s largest health insurer announced earlier this week that it would cover the cost of the overdose-reversal medication naloxone for over-the-counter use. Here’s hoping the state’s other insurer’s follow suit.
Blue Cross Blue Shield had already removed copays for Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, five years ago. And, company officials said in a statement, it was the first to provide Narcan kits to employers in its membership.
“Naloxone has become the standard treatment for opioid overdose, and making it available more widely is a key strategy in controlling the overdose crisis,” Dr. Sandhya Rao, the insurer’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
“Waiving out-of-pocket costs for this emergency medication aligns with our commitment to ensuring our members have access to the substance use disorder treatment they need, when they need it – especially critical as opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts continue to rise.”
There were 2,357 opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Health. That’s an increase of 57 deaths, or 2.5%, over 2021. Early numbers show there were 522 overdose deaths in the first three months of this year, according to state officials.
There’s no debating whether Narcan saves lives. It does.
Administered via nasal spray, the drug temporarily bumps opioids off the place in a person’s brain that slows breathing, according to the manufacturer’s website. The Narcan then temporarily replaces the opioids, attaches to the receptors, and restores breathing, which allows oxygen to get to the brain.
While Narcan doesn’t remove the opioid from a person’s body, it does temporarily stop the drug’s fatal impact until more advanced medical intervention can be administered.
A major selling point for Narcan is its ease of use: It’s a simple nasal spray that anyone can use with a modest amount of training. And it has no ill effects if used on someone who is not suffering from an opioid overdose.
Narcan is available without a prescription in all 50 states, and earlier this year the Food and Drug Administration approved a measure moving it out from behind the pharmacy counter, noting the stigma of opioid addiction can keep people from asking for it.
“We believe that nonprescription naloxone may help address these barriers, and allow the drug to be sold in vending machines, convenience stores and supermarkets,” the FDA’s Dr. Jody Green said at the time.
It remains to be seen whether the state’s other major insurers will follow Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Lora Pellegrini, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, indicated to the Boston Globe that many will take a wait-and-see approach.
“MAHP member plans await further guidance from the state and federal government regarding coverage and availability of over-the-counter Narcan and will update their coverage policies as guidance is issued to ensure continued member access,” she said in a statement.
This, however, is no time to wait and see. We are in the middle of an opioid epidemic, and Narcan saves lives. Making it more widely available is a no-brainer.
As Julie Burns of RIZE Massachusetts, a nonprofit working to end the epidemic, told the Globe, “The evidence is overwhelmingly clear that Narcan saves lives. It’s one of the strongest tools we have in our toolbox, and it’s vitally important it be made available everywhere.”
We agree.
