As we have said before, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and we would be wise to brace for what could be another surge.
Many doctors and scientists believe that as fall progresses and turns into winter — and we find ourselves once again indoors in close proximity with each other — the virus has a greater chance to spread and we will see another rise in cases like we have the past two years.
One way to avoid big surges and keep the spread of the virus contained is to get your bivalent booster shot.
The shot protects against the omicron subvariants of COVID-19, which cause the most concern. It also protects against the original virus.
The arrival and availability of vaccines for COVID-19 has been widely publicized since December of 2020, when the first shots debuted. But for some reason, the availability of the bivalent vaccine right now is not well known.
“Most Americans are only vaguely aware that a new booster shot for COVID-19 is available and that they are eligible to get it to protect against the omicron subvariants of the virus,” The Poynter Institute, a leading journalism and research organization out of Florida, recently reported.
As Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, put it, “America is not rushing out to get the new booster.”
A new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that half of adults say they’ve heard “a lot” (17%) or “some” (33%) about the new shots.
“About a third of all adults (32%) say they’ve already gotten a new booster dose or intend to get one ‘as soon as possible,” according to the survey.
Intention is somewhat higher among older adults, one of the groups most at risk for serious complications from a coronavirus infection, the study also found. Almost half (45%) of adults ages 65 and older say they have received the booster, or will very soon.
About one in five (19%) parents of children ages 6 months through 4 years say their child has gotten vaccinated for COVID-19, up from 7% in July. A September Monitor survey finds about half (53%) of parents of children in this age range say they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated for COVID-19. Reported vaccine uptake among children ages 5 to 11 and those ages 12 to 17 has slowed in recent months. Almost half of parents of kids ages 5 to 11 now report their child has gotten vaccinated (46%), as do 62% of parents of those ages 12 to 17.
This is not a matter of people ignoring or not trusting the new vaccine. In significant numbers, people say they don’t know if they are eligible for the new booster dose. The shots are avaiable to those aged 12 and older.
Perhaps people are not as aware of the bivalent booster because many believe the pandemic is over. President Joe Biden’s recent inaccurate comment that it was over didn’t help.
We urge everyone to check with your health care provider to inquire about the bivalent booster and to make an appointment to get one. It is one way we can definitely make a difference in containing the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken too much from us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.