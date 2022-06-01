Making a living in the lobster fishery requires bravery and perhaps a bit of bravado. The hazards of being on a boat in often extreme weather conditions, coupled with the uncertainty of finding enough lobsters of saleable size, add to the stress.
Commercial lobstermen are trying to save their jobs amid state and federal regulations aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales. These whales need and deserve protection. So do those working in the lobster market. It is time to support the Massachusetts lobstering industry.
An amendment sponsored by state Sens. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and Patrick O’Connor, R-Weymouth, would earmark money in the $49.7 billion 2023 state budget to provide financial relief for the lobster industry. Commercial fishing groups are in support of the amendment because of the environmental and catch regulations placed upon them by the federal government. (Maine has already set aside $17 million in financial support for its lobster crews.)
Right whales are near the brink of extinction, nearly wiped out first in the 19th century by whalers (who dubbed them the “right” whale to kill) and more recently by ship strikes and climate change.
Both the right whales and lobstermen need to survive. The best balance needs to be struck.
In New England and beyond, Maine and Massachusetts are leaders in lobster catches and sales. Maine lawmakers are ahead of Massachusetts in another way: Legislators in Maine earlier approved, as Statehouse reporter Christian Wade reported, a $30 million relief fund using federal pandemic money to help the lobster industry there pay the cost of complying with federal rules to protect right whales — and court costs if Maine lobstermen are fined if they run afoul of the legislation.
Massachusetts needs to support financially and legally its lobster industry and the people who make it happen — the people who get the tasty lobster from the sea on to our plates.
“It is absolutely critical that we provide relief to the people in this industry which is so important to the commonwealth,” Tarr told Wade. “As the second-largest provider of lobster in the nation these workers are needed for another day, another year, and another generation.”
The amendment has to make its way through the legislative process and would call for the state Department of Unemployment Assistance to oversee it. It would call for $12 million in initial funding and be known as the “lobstering closure mitigation fund.” If ultimately approved, it “would provide licensed lobstermen with $1 per registered trap, per week, retroactively from February to May,” as Wade reported.
The closing of more than 9,000 miles of waters from the Cape, the Islands and South Shore are a key reason for the difficulties faced by Massachusetts’ lobstermen. These waters are closed from February to May to protect the right whales as they swim up and down the coast for food. Waters off the North Shore also are being closed to lobstering because of right whale sightings.
“There’s no money coming in, so this relief money would greatly help (lobstermen),” said Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association.
She’s right. This would throw out a financial lifeline to the people who work in the state’s multimillion dollar lobster industry. It would help protect the number of right whales if not restore their numbers. It would help those who work in the lobster industry survive the months that they cannot trawl the cold waters for a symbolic food of Massachusetts.
