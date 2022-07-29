For a state with a rich Hall of Fame baseball tradition running from Babe Ruth and Cy Young to Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz, it’s odd that Massachusetts has but one minor league baseball team, the Worcester WooSox.
That could change if Martin Meehan has his way. The University of Massachusetts president, in an interview earlier this week with Mac Cerullo, the North of Boston Media Group’s baseball writer, announced plans for UMass-Lowell to buy and restore LeLacheur Park, making it clear he wants to see minor league ball return to the Merrimack Valley.
“We want to bring professional baseball back to Lowell and we’ll be talking to a lot of people about that in the coming months,” said Meehan.
While such a move would be a boon for sports fans from across Essex County, it won’t come cheap. Meehan said the university plans to spend between $5 million and $7 million to restore the park, which fell into disrepair after the Single A Lowell Spinners disbanded in 2020, following the dissolution of the old short-season New York-Penn League as part of minor league baseball’s restructuring. The university’s investment will make the park, currently the property of the city of Lowell, a key part of a reinvigorated East Campus. But the leap from an excellent college baseball stadium to a minor league ballpark is an expensive one, requiring another $30 million to $40 million, the president said.
That’s money the school doesn’t have. Luring a minor league affiliate, preferably a team with ties to the Red Sox, would require major private investment.
LeLacheur would need a major investment to meet minor league standards. Among other improvements, the stadium would need larger home and visitor clubhouses, improved training facilities, locker room space for female staffers and for umpires, covered hitting and pitching tunnels and better field lighting. And that’s before considering the type of work that needs to be done to attract fans and ensure they enjoy the baseball experience once they enter the stadium.
“As a university, particularly a public university, we can’t really subsidize a private baseball team,” Meehan said. “So we would have to work something out where it made sense both for the university and the team or the league.”
Thankfully, there is a recent model to follow with the success of the WooSox, the Red Sox AAA affiliate now in its second year in downtown Worcester. The team’s first year was marred by stadium construction delays and COVID restrictions. This season, however, has been a revelation.
Through the first half of the season, the WooSox have averaged 7,638 fans per game, a 24% increase from their inaugural season and more fans than the team has seats. The team draws fans from all over the region.
“The fact that they’ve gotten more than 7,500 fans per game while the weather has largely been bad and COVID numbers are still up has to be encouraging to the team,” Victor Matheson, professor in sports economics at the College of the Holy Cross, told the Worcester Business Journal in Worcester. “It’s no surprise to see strong numbers here … . That’s reflecting baseball in general.”
That’s also good news for Polar Seltzer, the major sponsor of the team and its $160 million stadium. And it should interest Merrimack Valley businesses looking to make a similar investment in America’s pasttime.
Meehan said he hopes to have a professional team of some sort playing at the stadium next season. He’s hoping for a Red Sox affiliate, but the team is noncommittal, at least so far.
“We’ve had conversations with the state of Massachusetts and the city of Lowell on and off for a couple of years,” team President Sam Kennedy told Cerullo in April. “We don’t have any specific plans to come back there with an affiliated team right now but we never rule anything out in the future.”
The surest way to lure the Sox — or any other major league organization — back to the Merrimack Valley is with a state-of-the-art park and strong business backing. Let’s hope Meehan can get it done by Opening Day 2023.
