Republican Gov. Charlie Baker may go down in history as one of the best governors of Massachusetts. It’s not just his calm demeanor in the face of huge problems such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, and the ongoing problems at the MBTA, but also his shrewd ability to broker deals with a Legislature controlled by Democrats.
Baker is a rare leader who is able to rise above politics to get things done. As a former secretary of administration and finance to Republican governors Bill Weld and Paul Cellucci, he developed a nose for numbers. As such, he left the state in excellent financial condition, having added $7 billion to the rainy day fund. Residents also benefited from his pecuniary skills, as the state recently returned $3 billion to taxpayers due to a rarely used law that requires Massachusetts to return surplus tax money to those who paid it.
He is also a big thinker. One of his proudest achievements, often overlooked in the eastern part of the state but which is critical to the long-term economic health of the whole state, is the arrival of broad-band access to all of Western Massachusetts.
Prior to his arrival, residents of the western part of the state had no Wi-Fi, something we take for granted here along the coast and in the Merrimack Valley. The state spent millions of dollars, and took in millions in federal aid, to make that happen. The program is a model for other states across the nation grappling with a lack of internet connections in rural communities.
As a healthcare executive — he was CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care — Baker came into the job as a seasoned manager. He also brought with him experience as a member of the Board of Selectmen in his hometown of Swampscott. These two attributes served him well.
Baker came into his governorship with a keen sense of the importance of local issues. Combined with former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who was a former selectman from Shrewsbury and an important part of the governor’s team, the administration seemed to spend just as much time “in the field” — visiting local companies, city and town halls, schools, nonprofits and more — as they did in the Statehouse.
This approach served them notably well in September 2018, when a series of natural gas explosions and fires in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence left hundreds of people homeless and thousands without heat, or the ability to cook or run gas appliances. The damage was widespread and the repairs were massive. Baker set up an emergency response center in Lawrence, spending every day with local, state and federal safety officials, along with Columbia Gas officials, to fix the problem, repair the system, and bring confidence back to the region. It was not an easy task and Baker didn’t shrink from the responsibility.
His crisis-management skills were put to the test again in March 2020, as the number of COVID-19 cases began to grow. He declared a state of emergency, closing schools and municipal and state offices. The crisis grew as it spread to nursing homes, including the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, where at least 68 veterans – nearly 30 percent of the home’s residents – died of COVID-19. Through it all, Baker governed with an iron fist in a velvet glove, issuing executive orders that in many cases could have been deemed unconstitutional, but in this situation, were necessary acts to ensure the health and safety of the residents of Massachusetts.
He pivoted quickly and began using the ingenuity of the state’s academic and manufacturing sectors to fill the gaps left by inaction of the federal government. In the Merrimack Valley, companies like New Balance began making PPE’s — face-masks to protect health care workers. It was an all-hands-on-deck approach and Baker guided the ship through rocky waters.
Not everything Baker touched turned to gold, however. The MBTA, for example, was mired in problems when he took office. A huge snowstorm shut down service. In another case, a runaway train made headlines. And more recently, when a subway car caught fire on a bridge, people were forced to jump out of the windows onto the track. One woman even leapt into the water of the Mystic River.
Another agency suffering from poor management and record-keeping is the Department of Children and Families, or DCF. The most glaring case is that of Harmony Montgomery, who went missing after her father was given custody in 2019 in New Hampshire.
It took almost three years before police even reported her missing. Somewhere between Massachusetts and New Hampshire, people whose job it is to take care of children dropped the ball. Much of the blame lies with Massachusetts, but that is in part because the state agency is broken, with overworked and underpaid social workers and a foster care system in disarray.
These are just two of the agencies that Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will have to fix if they are to be successful. Nothing is more important than a reliable transportation network and the protection of our most vulnerable assets — children in need of assistance.
Baker’s accomplishments paved a path for continued progress. He was a worthy leader and an honorable governor. We wish him success in his next endeavor as NCAA president. That organization made a wise choice in investing in him.
Thanks Charlie. And good luck.
