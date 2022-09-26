Voter turnout in state primaries is never robust, but to call the Sept. 6 Massachusetts election “lackluster” is doing it a favor. So, JEERS to registered voters who did not head to the polls — quite notably in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, where in-person, mail, and early voter turnout was near the bottom of the state.
The Massachusetts average was a disappointing 21.8%, but locally it gets worse. In Lawrence, the region’s largest city, 13.5% of the city’s 44,540 registered voters cast ballots, according to a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. That’s despite a wide-open primary to fill two House seats, along with a seat in the state Senate. Haverhill and Methuen weren’t much better, both coming in at 18.4%.
On a brighter note, both Andover and North Andover beat the state average, coming in at 22.5% and 22.9% respectively. Communities with the highest percentage of registered voters showing up were Rockport, Swampscott and Marblehead, all with over 33% participation.
The low turnout in the Merrimack Valley must have surprised local candidates like Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler, who ran for state Senate against Lawrence City Councilor Pavel Payano. She won in Methuen and Haverhill, but lost in Lawrence by an overwhelming margin. Could she have won if turnout had been better in Methuen and Haverhill? Maybe, maybe not. We’ll never know. Payano did well in his home community and is to be congratulated. Because there is no Republican opponent, he automatically assumes the job currently held by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat who won her primary election for state auditor. She faces a Republican opponent in November.
A similar kind of scenario played out in the 4th Essex District primary, where Estela Reyes, a Lawrence city councilor, defeated James McCarty, a Methuen city councilor. Reyes won with a stronger vote in Lawrence and a decent vote in Methuen. Could McCarty have had a better chance with more voters coming to the polls? Maybe. Again, we’ll never know.
The 16th Essex District race was closest of all, with incumbent state Rep. Marcos Devers losing his seat to challenger Francisco Paulino by a mere 164 votes. Would a higher turnout have had an impact on the final results of that race? Maybe. But again, we’ll never know.
The point is, elections matter. The representatives and senators at the Statehouse vote on important issues, even if the Legislature is dominated by a small-but-powerful group of leaders. How Reyes, Payano and Paulino vote on taxes, affordable housing, school funding and many more issues has an impact on everyday people in the districts they represent and elsewhere across the state. Hopefully in November turnout will improve to ensure the state gets the best representation possible.
A short but heartfelt CHEERS to Andover resident and local running guru Bill Pennington for bringing the film “Field of Dreams” to the “big screen” at the gazebo on Bartlet Street near the Town Offices on Friday night before Andover Days.
Pennington brought up the idea of showing the film, starring Kevin Costner, to town officials several months ago. Thankfully, they said yes.
The Andover/North Andover YMCA hosted some Wiffle ball games beginning around 5 p.m., while also offering Cracker Jacks and popcorn to children and their families.
“The day I went into the Town Offices to see about showing the movie was the same day of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” Pennington told sports writer Bill Burt. “We need more good news, more happy times. I think this movie is a positive message for all of us.”
Pennington is known for his activism, having helped create the Feaster Five Road Race and the Race For the Troops, which raises money for disabled veterans. His enthusiasm about all things Andover, as well as any kind of running race, is energizing. The world needs more people like Pennington who are willing to work hard to make good ideas come to life.
