CHEERS to Maura Healey for joining other governors across the country in standing up to censorship.
Earlier this week, the first-term Democrat lent her name to a letter to the nation’s leading textbook publishers warning against them “watering down or removing controversial discussions of race, gender and history,” and urging them to “hold the line on democracy.”
“Our country’s future is at stake,” the letter read. “You hold enormous influence in shaping how our great nation’s history is told, and the consequences of your actions will reverberate for generations to come.”
The publishers – including Pearson, McGraw Hill and Scholastic – have been under intense and increasing pressure to erase unsavory aspects of American history such as slavery. In these tomes, racism doesn’t exist and the civil rights movement never happened. Gender is not discussed.
That’s not education, and the governors are right to call it out.
It’s no secret that the call for censorship is coming from places, like Florida, which has as a governor a presidential candidate who knows his “anti-woke” agenda will fire up the conservative base.
If the publishers cave to such bullies, students in Massachusetts will suffer.
“Sanitizing our educational texts for the mercurial comfort of a few today ultimately limits the next generation’s ability to make informed decisions for themselves,” the governors wrote.
We agree.
JEERS to the unfortunate set of circumstances that has led to the expected demise of the oldest gillnetter in America’s oldest Seaport.
The Phyllis A., the 59-foot gillnetter built in 1925, is being dismantled. The vessel’s pilot house has already been given to the Maritime Gloucester group for a display about gillnetting.
The Phyllis A. Marine Association had been working for the better part of two decades to repair the 98-year-old vessel in the hopes of seeing it return to the water, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut deeply into the volunteer group’s fundraising efforts.
It is prohibitively expensive to restore these historic wooden vessels, especially one that fished out of Gloucester for 75 years. Even with city and state grants, there just wasn’t enough money to do the job.
“During the pandemic, we just couldn’t do it and we had to face reality,” association member Gloria Parsons said. “In fact, our last fundraiser was a dance that took place about two days before the world shut down. It is very sad but we just could not afford the time or the money to continue.”
What’s more painful is that the association still needs money – about $15,000 to be able to dismantle the vessel.
Finally, CHEERS to innovative efforts to save the bees.
The rooftop of the Warren B. Rudman Courthouse in Concord, N.H., is one of several sites for an ambitious program to help save the endangered pollinators.
As Noah Wilson-Rich, co-founder and CEO of the Boston-based Best Bees company, notes, “Anybody who eats food needs bees.”
But the insects, which contribute an estimated $25 billion to the U.S. economy each year, are under threat from disease, agricultural chemicals and habitat loss.
The hives on the Rudman roof are part of a pilot program that will see if the bees, which can fly 3 to 5 miles in a search for pollen, can help the health of the plants in the entire area surrounding the courthouse.
The hives placed in Concord are part of a wider network of about 1,000 hives at residential gardens, businesses and institutions nationwide in an effort to figure out what’s helping the bees, what’s hurting them and why.
The answers are important to all of us.
