CHEERS to the early success of the national 988 suicide hotline, which marked its first year in service earlier this month.
The suicide prevention helpline has fielded more than 5 million calls or texts since its creation last July, according to federal data. That’s more than 2 million more calls than last year.
The idea behind the effort was to create an easy-to-remember number for people to use when in crisis, much like the 911 number that is used to call for help from police and rescue.
“It’s clear that we are dealing with a national mental health crisis, and I think most Americans know this, but the data is incredibly encouraging in terms of how many people are getting help,” said Salem Congressman Seth Moulton, co-author of the bipartisan bill that established the hotline. “Having a three-digit number that people can remember is why we’re seeing this dramatic increase.”
Moulton is correct on both counts. Depression rates, overdose deaths and suicide rates among Americans have been on the rise over the past several years, and it remains a leading cause of premature death for people of all ages, from the teen years well into the 50s, according to federal data.
Nationally, more than 48,000 people died by suicide in 2021, the last year for which federal data was available. About 1.7 million adults tried to take their own lives.
The 988 number makes it easier for those in crisis to find help. But a continued, long-term investment will be needed to make sure the hotline can handle the increased number of calls, and that those in crisis have access to the help they desperately need.
JEERS to U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, for damaging America’s military readiness simply to score a few cheap political points with his right-wing supporters.
Tuberville has put a blanket hold on the promotion of more than 250 U.S. generals and flag officers. The senator objects to the Pentagon policy that covers the travel costs of service members who cross state lines for abortions. He has promised to block all top military promotions until the policy is abandoned.
We can think of few worse things than dragging military promotions into the poisonous miasma enveloping the nation’s capital. If Tuberville wants the policy changed, he can try to make that happen through legislation. (To be clear, we feel the policy should stand; the country should be doing all it can to support the health of its service members.)
Instead, we are left with a Marine Corps without a Senate-confirmed commandant for the first time in 164 years. And the problem could get worse. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, is set to retire next month, along with two more service chiefs. And the commanders of the Navy’s Fifth and Seventh fleets – which cover the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific – are in limbo, as are the nation’s military representative to NATO and the U.S. Cyber Command’s director of intelligence.
“Leaving these and many other senior positions in doubt at a time of enormous geopolitical uncertainty sends the wrong message to our adversaries and could weaken our deterrence,” seven former defense secretaries wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The seven secretaries – Mark Esper, James Mattis, Leon Panetta, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, William Cohen and William Perry – served both Republican and Democratic presidents.
“Placing a hold on all uniformed nominees risks turning military officers into political pawns,” the secretaries wrote, “holding them responsible for a policy decision made by their civilian leaders.”
We agree. It’s time for Tuberville to lift his irresponsible hold.
