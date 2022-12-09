CHEERS to the memory of two men who helped shape generations of young minds through television.
George Newall was one of the creators of “Schoolhouse Rock,” the series of animated shorts that peppered the airwaves from 1973 to 1984 before being revived in the ‘90s.
We’re guessing anyone growing up in that era can still sing along to the classics, including “I’m Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly, Get Your Adverbs Here” and “Conjunction Junction.”
Thanks to Newall, who died late last month at 88, Generation X got at least a snippet of educational entertainment with their Saturday morning cartoons.
While we’re on the subject of song, it was Bob McGrath who was known to sing “People in Your Neighborhood” in the early days of Sesame Street.
McGrath was an original cast member and amiable featured player on the children’s show for more than 50 years, interacting with Muppets and humans alike. He also learned American Sign Language and used it regularly with fellow cast member Linda Bove, who was born deaf.
McGrath died Sunday at 90. Yet his legacy, like that of Newall, lives on.
JEERS to the Red Sox for letting a great slip away – again.
Avid Boston fans awoke Thursday to the news that shortstop Xander Bogaerts is leaving town after accepting a massive 11-year, $280 million contract offer from the San Diego Padres.
Bogaerts, the team’s most consistent player and de facto captain, now joins the line of Red Sox stars allowed to leave or traded out of town, a list that includes Mookie Betts, John Lester, Carlton Fisk and Babe Ruth.
It’s nothing short of shameful, and it didn’t have to be this way. Bogaerts was interested in playing his entire career in a Red Sox uniform, much like icons Ted Willams, Carl Yastrzemski and Dustin Pedrioa.
But it was not to be. Deep-pocketed, tight-fisted Sox management made a half-hearted, lowball offer this spring, then allowed the issue to fester over a lost season (a season where Bogaerts nonetheless excelled), letting the star shortstop hit free agency.
Bogaerts never let the issue affect his playing on the field in 2022. He earned his fourth All-Star nod, finishing ninth in the voting for American League Most Valuable Player, winning his fifth Silver Slugger and becoming a Gold Glove finalist.
Now he’s a Padre. And the Red Sox have a gaping hole at shortstop, and in the heart of their team.
And finally, CHEERS to the U.S. men’s soccer team and a strong showing at the World Cup in Qatar.
The team made it out of the early round group stage before losing 3-1 to the Netherlands in the round of 16.
The Yanks were competitive in every contest in Qatar, drawing with Wales and powerhouse England (the 0-0 score did not reflect the intensity of the battle) and beating Iran, 1-0, in a must-win game.
It was a vast improvement over past efforts, including 2018, when the U.S. failed to qualify for the tournament featuring the world’s best.
“It’s the first time in a long time people will say, ‘Wow, this team is something special,’” midfielder Tyler Adams said after the team was eliminated.
“There were so many ups and downs the past three years and when you put four performances like that out on the field, it really gives people something to be excited about with the potential for this group,” he said.
He’s right. This is a young team – Adams, the captain is a mere 23. The stars of this round will have another four years of experience playing with the world’s best by the time 2026 rolls around. And that Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, sparing the team the grueling qualification process.
As Adams said, “Potential is just potential. But if we maximize it in the right way, we can do something.”
