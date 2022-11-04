CHEERS to Rebecca Kenney-Olofsson for teaching us all the power of discipline.
The 84-year-old Andover resident, who has been practicing Uechi-Ryu karate since the 1980s, was recently presented a red belt by the Uechi-Ryu Butokukai Okinawan Karate Association, along with a lifetime achievement award.
The red belt is reserved for those who have dedicated their lives to practicing and teaching Uechi-Ryu. Kenney-Olofsson is the second person to ever to receive the award and the first woman to do so.
Kenney-Olofsson was a physical education teacher at the Landmark School in Beverly when she first started studying the discipline.
“I was looking for something to do at night,” Kenney-Olofsson said. “So I just started and progressed little by little.”
Once she earned her black belt, she began teaching Uechi-Ryu to her students at the school, or students with language-based learning disabilities, including dyslexia.
She found an eager audience.
Some students had problems with crossing the midline — making motions that reach an arm or leg around to the other side of the body, Kenney-Olofsson said, with some going as far to turn their paper sideways so they avoid the motion by writing up and down. Uechi-Ryu helps students to get used to these motions and also helps with spatial awareness and socializing.
Kenney-Olofsson continues to find the time to train twice a week with her husband.
“I am still upright,” she said. “I can still come to class.”
JEERS to the race-baiting political mailers making their way into local mailboxes in the week running up to the Nov. 8 election.
The mailers, which accuse the Biden administration of engaging in “widespread racial discrimination” against whites and Asians over Blacks and Latinos in employment, college admissions and government benefits, are the handiwork of the Washington, D.C.-based America First Legal.
The organization was founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, a longtime anti-immigration advocate with a history of white nationalist sentiments.
“Biden and the left want to decide who gets hired — and who gets fired — according to their skin color,” the mailers from Miller’s group read. “Even pilots will be chosen based on their skin color — not flying ability.”
Hogwash. Lies. And it might be laughable if the nation’s political discourse didn’t seem so constantly about to erupt into violence.
It was a little more than a week ago that an assailant broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and assaulted her 82-year-old husband, Paul, with a hammer. The attacker, who was carrying zip ties, said he was looking for Nancy Pelosi and wanted to break her kneecaps.
The suspect was also the author of several far-right blog posts that spouted antisemitic tropes and promoted false claims about the 2020 election and conspiracies about COVID vaccines.
The mailers, which are showing up in mailboxes across the country, aren’t targeted to any race or candidate. They’re just meant to sow hate.
The best place for them is in the trash.
CHEERS to 14-year-old Dennis Dantas of Beverly, who was honored Tuesday for saving a little girl’s life at a New Hampton, New Hampshire, campsite this summer.
Dantas was with cousins at the site Sept. 3 when he noticed an 8-year-old girl laying still at the bottom of a swimming pool. He dove to the bottom, pulled her out of the water, then got the attention of two nearby nurses, who performed CPR
“I think a lot of people are nervous about sometimes getting involved and helping, but when a 14-year old boy can jump in the water and save a life, think about what some of us adults can do,” said Sean Toomey, New Hampshire’s state fire marshal, in awarding Dantas the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Award of Excellence in Fire & Life Safety.
Dantas had one bit of advice for others after receiving the award: “Watch out for people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.