CHEERS to the Food and Drug Administration for easing its blood donation ban on gay and bisexual men.
The move was welcome, however it was also long overdue.
Under the new rules announced last Friday, gay and bisexual men will no longer be forced to abstain from sex in order to donate blood. The change had long been pushed by blood banks, the American Medical Association and LGBTQ rights organizations.
This ends a frankly homophobic approach that dates back to the beginning of the AIDS crisis. In 1985, the FDA imposed a lifetime ban on donations from any man who had sex with another man going back to 1977. That so-called “indefinite deferral” was lifted in 2015, replaced by a rule that men who wanted to donate needed to abstain from sex with other men for a full year. That was trimmed to three months in April 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the nation’s blood supply.
Friday’s move by the FDA eliminates the abstention requirement completely for men in monogamous relationships, as technological advancements in blood screening and several agency-funded studies proved it unnecessary. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, have already made the change.
The updated rules, which could take as long as a year to go into effect, come as the nation struggles to get its blood supply back to pre-COVID levels. America’s Blood Centers, which represents blood donation companies, said the pandemic shuttered the work- and community-based blood drives that make up the “backbones of blood donation.”
Many areas of the country suffer from critically low levels of blood. America’s Blood Centers estimates that blood transfers, many for cancer patients, are needed every two seconds in the United States.
“Donating blood is one of several really important symbolic methods of demonstrating one’s caring for other people,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in announcing the change. “We want to make that available to everyone possible in the context of a safe blood supply.”
JEERS to a proposal before the state Legislature that feels more like a suggestion from dystopian films like “The Terminator” or “Mad Max” than an attempt at well-considered public policy.
The proposal from Democratic state representatives Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield and Judith Garcia of Chelsea would see inmates in the Massachusetts prison system donate blood marrow or organs in exchange for having time shaved off their sentences.
It’s an idea as bizarre as it is unethical and inhumane.
“It’s like you’re harvesting organs,” Romilda Pereira, founder of Project Turnaround, told the Boston Globe. Pereira’s organization works with the formerly incarcerated. “You’re bargaining with vulnerable people over their time.”
Federal law prohibits the sale of human organs, and the trading of one for “valuable consideration.” A sentence shortened by two months to a year would certainly fall under that category.
Monik Jimenez, an epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told the Globe she was “floored” when she learned of the proposal.
“As a Latina myself, to have two people of color using this as an excuse to address inequities of health in the community, I find it incredibly offensive,” she said
“There are certainly ways we can engage our free communities in educating them about options of organ and bone marrow donation,” she said. “But going to our incarcerated population as a source is problematic, at best, and exploitative. ‘We’ll give you a year in exchange for an organ.’ I find that perverse.”
So do we.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.