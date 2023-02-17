CHEERS to progress in making a lifesaving drug more readily available to the public.
Earlier this week, a Food and Drug Administration panel voted 19-0 in favor of making the overdose-reversal drug naloxone available over the counter.
The drug, better known by its trade name Narcan, is generally administered in a nasal spray and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.
Narcan is available without a prescription in all 50 states, and there are standing orders for pharmacists to sell the drug to anyone who asks for it. But not all pharmacies carry Narcan, and those that do keep it behind the counter. (All Walgreens and most CVS pharmacies in Massachusetts carry the drug.)
The FDA panel recommended moving Narcan out from behind the pharmacy counter, noting the stigma of opioid addiction can keep people from asking for it.
“We believe that nonprescription naloxone may help address these barriers” and allow the drug to be sold in vending machines, convenience stores and supermarkets, said the FDA’s Dr. Jody Green.
If the FDA acts on the recommendation, it would increase access to the drug at a time when more than 100,000 Americans a year are dying from opioid overdoses.
JEERS to the chaos and disruption caused by the recent spate of “swatting” calls to schools across the region and across the country.
Swatting calls are hoaxes, in these cases intentionally false reports of a gunman or gunmen intent on shooting up a school. In some cases, school leaders don’t learn of the reports until police arrive on the scene, guns drawn.
In one instance in Saginaw Township, Michigan, police rammed a cruiser through the locked front doors of a high school in response to a call saying two students had been shot.
The recent calls to local schools – In Amesbury, Haverhill, Ipswich, Salem, Mass., and Gloucester – haven’t been as disruptive. But make no mistake, they have been disruptive, coming at a time when schools are scrambling to make up for time lost to the COVID pandemic, and when news of actual school shootings breaks with depressing regularity.
These are not victimless crimes, coming as they do at a time when the nation’s youth are grappling with mental health issues.
And law enforcement must treat each threat as if it’s real until they can determine otherwise.
“These swatting calls tie up a lot of police and emergency resources, potentially diverting those resources away from other resources, so we will be investigating in an effort to hold whoever did this accountable,” Ipswich police Chief Paul Nikas said after a hoax call in that town.
State police and the FBI are also investigating the calls. Here’s hoping their combined resources can find the culprits and bring them to justice.
Finally, CHEERS to Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who had his “interim” tag removed by team ownership Thursday.
Celtics fans were rightly shocked at the start of the season when then-coach Ime Udoka was suspended for violating team policies. And they were even more shocked when Mazzulla was picked to replace him.
To call Mazzulla unknown at the start of the season would be generous. To call him untested would have been fair as well, given that his only head coaching experience came in the college ranks, at Division 2 Fairmont College.
Experts predicted a disaster for the Celtics, who came up just short last year in their attempt at championship banner No. 18.
Today, however, the Celtics head into the All-Star break with the best record (42-17) in the NBA. He has the ear – and respect – of stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and has used the team’s deep bench to its best effect.
Now he has the Celtics in the driver’s seat in the last third of the season, with all eyes on the player, not the coaching turmoil. As it should be.
