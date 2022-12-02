CHEERS to the U.S. Senate, which Tuesday passed legislation designed to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in a rare bipartisan showing.
The Respect for Marriage Act passed by 61-to-36, with 12 Republicans crossing the aisle to vote with Democrats. The measure now goes back to the House, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The act would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, which denied federal benefits to same-sex couples. It would also bar states from denying the validity of an out-of-state marriage based on sex, race or ethnicity. The proposal gained traction earlier this year, after the conservative Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, raising fears that other long-held protections could face the same fate as abortion rights.
“For the sake of our nation today and its survival, we do well by taking this step,” Republican U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis said during a floor speech that recognized “turbulent times for our nation.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, made special note of that turbulence when he recalled the recent mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in his state. The Respect for Marriage Act, he said, was about defending the rights of gay Americans.
“As a nation, we will never flourish if we choose to depend on a permanent underclass deprived of some or all of the freedoms others enjoy,” he said.
And more CHEERS to the news that Eliud Kipchoge will compete in next April’s Boston Marathon.
What better way for the world’s greatest marathoner to test himself than at the world’s greatest marathon?
Kipchoge seemingly has little left to prove to the racing world. His 2:01:09 at the 2022 Berlin Marathon is the fastest ever. For reference, that’s a tick over 4:37 a mile for 26.2 miles.
And his dominance is not a fluke – Kipchoge holds four of the fastest men’s marathon times ever run. He’s won two gold medals. He’s run the marathon 17 times, and won 15.
But for many of the world’s best, Boston is where marathon dreams go to die. The last Olympic gold medalist to break the tape on Boylston Street was Italian Gelindo Bordin way back in 1990.
Boston is unlike the world’s other major marathons, which tend to be flat and fast. Boston’s rolling hills wear you down like a Bruins forecheck. And things only get worse when the athletes hit mile 20 and Heartbreak Hill.
Kipchoge is a thoughtful, engaging champion, who understands Boston’s place in marathon history. And it’s a great coup for the Boston Athletic Association to lure him to town in April.
“Boston is a rich city as far as the sport is concerned,” Kipchoge said. “It is the oldest marathon. It is the DNA of nearly all of the marathons. So it is good to win Boston and naturally put my name in every mind of an American.”
We’re already looking forward to the sound of the starter’s pistol.
