CHEERS to Jane and William “Wilber” Ellery James for their donation of a massive, exceptional collection of Cape Ann American Art to the Cape Ann Museum.
The collection gifted by the former Rockport residents features more than 300 works, including those by significant artists such as Milton Avery, Anna Hyatt Huntington, Thomas Hart Benton, Jane Peterson, Paul Manship, George Aarons, Cecilia Beaux, Adolph Gottlieb, Eric Hudson, Theresa Bernstein, Stuart Davis and Winslow Homer.
Museum Director Oliver Barker noted the works would be welcome in any institution.
“We are talking about works by some of America’s great 20th century artists from Marsden Hartley to Anna Hyatt Huntington, Milton and … Sally Michel Avery,” Barker told reporter Ethan Forman. “So these are really significant pieces for us because they round out or help us round out the Cape Ann story. They are works that many institutions would love to have.”
“We view the collection as a gathering of dear friends brought together over time,” Wilber and Janet James said in a prepared statement. “Recognizing that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, we have a deep wish to keep these pieces together rather than having them disperse and disappear into private hands. … We recognize that we are really not the owners, but rather the stewards of these works, and of the artists’ legacies.”
Now that stewardship falls to the Cape Ann Museum, which has had an eventful few years with the new Cape Ann Museum Green campus off Route 128 and Grant Circle, and the institution’s prominent role in Gloucester’s 400th anniversary celebration.
It’s a fitting way to celebrate both the artists and the Cape’s contribution to art itself.
JEERS, meanwhile, to American Beverage and the hundreds of Tik Tok health and wellness “influencers” it paid to shill for diet soda.
American Beverage, a trade group, reached out to the social media personalities after the World Health Organization raised questions about the safety and effectiveness of aspartame, a common artificial sweetener used in diet beverages, including the industry leader Diet Coke.
Shortly after the WHO study was released, dozens of “fitfluencers” could be found posting on Tik Tok and other social media sites questioning the study and touting diet sodas, using the hashtag #safetyofaspartame. As it turns out, those social media personalities took money from American Beverage, and not all of them were open about that fact, according to an investigation by the Washington Post and The Examination.
No matter how you feel about artificial sweeteners – and we know people have VERY strong feelings about Diet Coke – we should all be troubled at how so many so-called health experts on social media are bought and paid for.
As the Post wrote, “The analysis of thousands of (social media) posts found that companies and industry groups paid dietitians for content that encouraged viewers to eat candy and ice cream, downplayed the health risks of highly processed foods and pushed unproven supplements – messages that run counter to decades of scientific evidence about healthy eating. The review found that among 68 dietitians with 10,000 or more social media followers on TikTok or Instagram, about half had promoted food, beverages or supplements to their combined 11 million followers within the past year.”
Basically, they are paid advertisements for the food and beverage industry. Something to think about the next time you pick up your phone and a Diet Coke.
