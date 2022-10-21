It is rare these days for the cost of anything related to health care to actually go down, so CHEERS to the beginning of over-the-counter sales of hearing aids.
Kudos also to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been pushing for the change for years.
Warren worked with U.S. Sen Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, on a bill that directed the Food and Drug Administration to come up with rules that would let people buy hearing aids without going through a licensed specialist. The legislation passed into law during President Donald Trump’s term, but it wasn’t until Monday that the devices were actually available on store shelves.
And they are a health-care game changer for many Americans. About 1 in 8 people aged 12 and older suffer from hearing loss in both ears. About a quarter of people between the ages of 65 and 74 have hearing loss, and that jumps to 50% after age 75.
Yet a mere 16% of those with hearing loss use a hearing aid, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. Most private insurers and Medicare plans do not cover hearing aids, and only about half of state Medicaid plans do.
The devices aren’t cheap — on average, people spend about $4,000 out of pocket for aids for both ears. With the new law in place, the cost of the devices could drop by as much as $3,000 a pair.
And that is good news for consumers.
JEERS to the early performance of Republic Services, which took over trash collection in many Merrimack Valley and North Shore communities after purchasing JRM in April.
Municipalities across the region have complained of late or nonexistent pickup of trash, and have heard little from Republic.
The city of Lawrence, which pays Republic $3.9 million a year for curbside trash, yard waste and recycling removal, is considering fining the company for its poor performance.
“If fines are what it takes to get them to do their job, then fines must be issued. The city has paid our bills on time but the company has failed to honor their contract. We’ve given them a second chance. Maybe it’s time to find an alternative trash hauler,” City Council President Marc Laplante said.
A qualified CHEERS to progress in the state government’s halls of power.
A recent survey by the Eos Foundation’s Women’s Power Gap Initiative found that more than half of the state’s boards and commissions are now being led by women.
In all, 28 of the state’s top 50 boards and commissions are now chaired by a woman, up from a paltry 17 when the foundation first began tracking representation in 2019.
“In three years, we’ve seen great strides for women overall and believe the (Gov. Charlie Baker) administration has been intentional in recruiting and appointing women to these influential positions,” Andrea Silbert, president of the Eos Foundation, told the State House News Service.
There is still, however, work to be done.
“We now need to shift that intentionality to women and men of color, LGBTQ+, trans women, veterans, and the disability communities,” Silbert said. “We urge the next administration to build on our current success, accelerating diversity to better guide our state during these challenging times.”
She’s right. Of the 28 women board chairs accounted for in the foundation report, only four are women of color. None of the 50 boards or commissions reviewed are chaired by a man of color. Most are majority male and 16 have less than 30% female representation.
