In the post-9/11 era, the phrase “See something, say something” carries an ominous overtone. But in Andover and Methuen over the weekend, people acting on that phrase probably saved two homes from destruction as well as the lives of the people living there.
So CHEERS go out to a watchful public works plow driver in Methuen who sprang into action when he saw a deck connected to a house at 111 Pleasant St. engulfed in flames Saturday morning.
Double CHEERS go to two brothers who saw flames in the attic of an Andover home on Saturday afternoon, after which they stopped their car, banged on the door and called the Fire Department.
In Methuen, DPW employee William Bonanno was sitting in his truck about 6 a.m., talking to another driver as they waited for the snow to start falling.
That’s when Bonanno noticed the fire across the street.
Bonanno jumped out of his truck, banged on the front door until the people inside woke up and exited, then ran to the third floor and warned residents there, Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy told reporter Will Broaddus.
“If he hadn’t noticed that fire, the situation would have been a lot worse,” Sheehy said. “It was a heavy fire on the porch. It was contained to the porch area, and it got into the walls a bit to the second-floor bedroom, but crews were able to knock it down quick.”
In Andover, meanwhile, Ian Dalton, 14, and his brother, Graham, 17, were on their way to shovel snow at their mother’s house about 3 p.m. when they saw flames through an attic window of a home at 49 Summer St., according to their proud mother, Julie Dalton.
They stopped the car, alerted the elderly residents, and called 911.
Fire Chief Mike Mansfield said if not for the teens, the house would have probably burned to the ground.
“When I talked to them, I told them how much we appreciated that they told the occupants about the fire and had the sense to call 911,” Mansfield said. “Their quick action saved the house.”
JEERS must go out to Tom Brady’s media team for yesterday’s frenzy over talk of The GOAT’s retirement. No. 12 is typically above reproach. After all, he won seven Lombardi trophies — the most championships won by a single player in NFL history — along with five Super Bowl MVPs, according to ESPN. He piled up career records such as most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250) in his 22 seasons.
Most of his career was spent right here in New England. But Saturday’s news that he was retiring seemed very un-Brady like. Other than Deflategate, stories about him are generally positive. His entourage of agents, coaches and business associates typically speak with a unified voice. Not so on Saturday, when “sources” told ESPN that the legendary quarterback was retiring. The misinformation seems to have stemmed from a tweet put out by TB12sports, the twitter account held by Brady’s company. The tweet was later deleted. Then his agent, Don Yee, said the quarterback would be the only person to comment about his future.
Then, Bill Burt, executive sports editor for The Eagle Tribune, tweeted that he had spoken with Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., who said no announcement would be coming until next week or later next month.
Brady Sr. told Burt it was “fake news.”
So what’s the real story? Time will tell. It only makes sense that he should retire now, having won the Super Bowl with a new team — the Buccaneers — last year and making the playoffs with that same team this year. He’s got nothing more to prove. Plus, the game is punishing and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has been urging him to quit. She even “misspoke” once about how many concussions he’s had. And Brady himself said he wants to be a healthy and present father for his children.
Whether he really does end up retiring this year or not, he’s still the greatest of all time.