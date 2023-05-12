CHEERS to the hundreds of people who showed up in support of a free drag makeup event for teens at the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers on Wednesday night.
Eighteen teens had registered – with their parents’ permission – for the event led by Salem drag queen Miz Diamond Wigfall and designed to teach kids how to create theatrical makeup looks in a safe and age-appropriate environment.
Such events – including drag story hours – have been held regularly in libraries across the region and across the state. In recent years, however, they have become a battleground in the nationwide culture wars.
There was no such conflict Wednesday night, however, as Danvers residents and the wider North Shore community emphatically showed that bigotry and hatred have no place here.
“I want my son to grow up in a world where he knows everybody’s welcome,” said Beverly resident Emily Black, who brought her child to the event. “Drag is a beautiful art form and I see nothing wrong with it.”
Salem resident Pamela Geiser told reporter Caroline Enos that such events are especially important as accepting spaces are being stripped from Queer children everywhere.
“I really appreciate that not only are you having your library shelves full, but they are hosting events like this, because it allows children like me to feel seen and to be heard and to feel safe,” Geiser said.
That’s the idea, Library Director Noelle Boc said.
“While not all programs will appeal to everyone, it is important that all members of our community feel welcome and see themselves reflected in our programming and our collections,” she said. “Everyone is not only welcome here, they belong here.”
JEERS, meanwhile, to the Wednesday night sideshow hosted by CNN and featuring former president and frequent court defendant Donald Trump.
Labeled a “town hall,” the event was anything but. CNN filled the seats with Trump supporters and set the man loose.
And as expected, the night turned into a greatest-hits version of the lies of the past seven years: The 2020 election was rigged, Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest on a “beautiful day,” the border wall with Mexico was completed. The list grew longer as the night went on, with the former president talking over his interviewer while the crowd laughed and jeered along.
Perhaps the biggest lie of the night, or just the most recent, was that he didn’t know E. Jean Carroll.
“That woman, I don’t know her,” Trump said. “I never met her. I have no idea who she is.”
A New York jury disagreed, finding him liable for sexually abusing Carroll nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.
On Tuesday, that jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. One night later, Trump was on national television, denying everything, and calling his interviewer, journalist Kaitlan Collins “nasty” when she sought to counter his lies with facts.
Was any of this necessary? To be fair, Trump is running again and is currently the leading GOP candidate for the presidency. But to allow him to simply repeat his lies, inaccuracies and falsehoods without a strong rebuttal in front of a friendly crowd did nothing to inform the electorate of anything other than the man hasn’t changed. And that we already knew.
