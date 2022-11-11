CHEERS to having grownups in the corner office, be they Republican or Democrat.
While there was no shortage of vitriol in other parts of the country this week as ballots were cast and counted, Massachusetts was relatively calm.
And while angry, unfounded accusations and threats of lawsuits abounded elsewhere, there was no rancor to be found in the Bay State, with outgoing incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker and governor-elect Maura Healey meeting in person – and publicly – to start the process of a smooth transition of power.
“We’ve been planning for this transition for several months and we want to make the process as seamless and organized as we can,” Baker said Wednesday after he and Lt. Gov. Karen Polito met for a half hour with Healey and lt. gov.-elect Kim Driscoll. “We know the process can be stressful, but our aim is to make it as smooth and helpful as possible.”
Yes, the meeting was as much a photo opportunity as anything else, but the image – of a professional transfer of power – is nonetheless powerful in the current political climate.
JEERS to the Boston Bruins for a staggeringly inept several days that severely tarnished the team’s otherwise sterling image.
It was only a week ago, while riding high on a historic 10-1 start, that the team announced the signing of 20-year-old Mitchell Miller.
Normally, the inking of a player destined to begin in the minor leagues doesn’t cause much of a stir. But Miller’s name has come up before around the National Hockey League.
The Arizona Coyotes drafted the defenseman in 2020, only to reverse course days later after Miller’s former classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, spoke of years of abuse at Miller’s hands that ended in a juvenile court case.
The bullying ranged from racial slurs, to physical attacks, to one incident where Miller and another boy made Meyer-Crothers lick a piece of candy that had been rubbed inside a urinal.
That didn’t seem to bother Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney and others in Boston management, who said Miller was remorseful and had mended his ways.
They obviously did little research – and never talked to Meyer-Crothers or his parents – because Miller never apologized until after he was approached by the Bruins. And even then, it was over Instagram, and not in person.
Earlier this week the team cut ties with Miller, and team President Cam Neely offered a meandering explanation for the dalliance at a mid-week press conference.
It’s a black eye for an organization that prides itself on character and inclusiveness.
CHEERS, however, to Bruins players, who showed the leadership management lacked.
“In this locker room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity and respect,” team Captain Patrice Bergeron said. “We expect guys who wear this jersey to be high-character people with integrity and respect. That’s how they should be acting.”
Bergeron’s statement was echoed by other veterans, including alternate Captain Brad Marchand and Nick Fogilno.
In an era where stars often go along with management or shy from controversy, Bergeron let his voice be heard by saying he disagreed with Miller’s signing.
Without actually showing remorse and proving through action that he had changed, Bergeron said, Miller “wouldn’t be accepted and wanted and welcomed in this locker room, to be honest with you.”
