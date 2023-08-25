CHEERS to what looks to be a new era of police accountability.
Massachusetts earlier this week published its database of state and local police officers who’ve been disciplined for criminal charges and other misconduct.
The Massachusetts Police Officer Standards and Training Commission database includes records as far back as 1984. In all, there are 3,413 records of 2,165 officers from 273 law enforcement agencies available for public inspection.
The complaints culled from the disciplinary records range from minor infractions such as tardiness or missing work, to use of force and domestic violence.
The database will be updated periodically, said Enrique Zuniga, the commission’s executive director. He said it will remind officers of the standards they are sworn to uphold.
“No officer wants to see themselves in these types of databases,” he said. “So the obvious assumption is that it will constantly remind officers of the high standards that are expected of them.”
More importantly, it gives the public vital information that will help determine whether local departments are well run.
Locally, Salem had the highest number of officers in the database – 21 – with allegations including falsifying records, positive drug tests, use of force, insubordination and harassment. Fifteen Methuen officers are listed, with charges including domestic assault and battery. Lawrence has 14 officers in the database; Haverhill, 12; and Gloucester, seven. A handful of officers from other communities are also listed.
However, there is still work to be done. Several departments, for example, reported no disciplinary incidents, which Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of the advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights, said “raises a host of questions.”
“History and experience tell us that this is because these police departments are unable to effectively police themselves,” he told the Boston Globe. “To uncover the true extent of police misconduct, independent third-party investigation is needed.”
JEERS to the ongoing trend of shuttering birthing services.
UMass Memorial Medical Center is moving forward with plans to shutter its birthing center in Leominster, despite a finding by state health officials that the facility is vital to the region.
The state Department of Public Health earlier this month called the center an “essential service,” a statement echoed by civic and community leaders and mothers across the Worcester region.
That didn’t deter UMass Memorial, which returned later this month with a weak sauce of a plan to farm out the maternity services to other hospitals in the region. It’s a plan based not on best health practices, but rather on expediency.
Sadly, there’s nothing the state or local officials can do to stop it.
Residents of the North Shore and Merrimack Valley can be forgiven if this seems all too familiar. Last year, Beth Israel Lahey Health closed the North Shore Birth Center on the Beverly Hospital campus, despite community support and the state labeling it an essential service.
And it was essential. The only free-standing birth center in eastern Massachusetts, it helped deliver more than 10,000 babies from its opening in 1980 until its closing last year.
During the North Shore Birth Center debate, state and elected officials vowed action to make it more difficult to shutter such vital services. Nothing happened in the months since, and now another community faces a loss.
