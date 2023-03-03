CHEERS to state and federal officials for clearing the way for a pilot program that could help pull right whales back from the brink of extinction.
For the first time in several years, Massachusetts lobstermen will be allowed to fish in areas that had been closed to protect the critically endangered whales. There are a few caveats: Only a handful of lobstermen will be allowed to ply the waters in question, and they will have to have new, semi-experimental lobster traps that use little or no rope.
The gear that can be used on demand with a cell-phone app uses balloons and bags of rope to pull the traps to the surface. The balloons are inflated by the lobsterman using the app.
Entanglement with fishing and lobstering gear is one of the leading killers of the right whale, whose numbers have dwindled to fewer than 350 (including a mere 70 or so breeding females).
Environmentalists, state and federal officials and the lobstering industry have long debated the effectiveness of the new traps, with lobstermen calling them costly and unreliable. The new pilot program should help answer those questions.
The new gear could be a lifesaver for the lobster industry, Henry Milliken, a fisheries biologist for the federal Northeast Fisheries Science Center, told the Boston Globe.
“If fishermen are going to be pushed out of these areas to protect right whales, it’s important that they have a tool to get back into closed areas to maintain their economic viability,” he said.
JEERS to the continued callousness of those who spread rat poison outdoors, where it continues to kill pets and wildlife.
The latest casualty is the bald eagle known as “MK” that was found ailing on the grounds of an Arlington cemetery last week.
The raptor apparently consumed rat poison, either directly or by eating prey that had eaten the substance, veterinarians said.
The newer versions of poisons are second-generation anticoagulants, which prevent blood from clotting normally, leading to a fatal hemorrhage. They are far deadlier than traditional poisons, and they often kill more than their intended target.
“Secondary poisoning has been documented in birds of prey like hawks and owls, as well as foxes, bobcats and coyotes,” the state wildlife division said in a statement after another bald eagle was killed in 2021. “While bald eagles primarily eat fish, they are opportunistic foragers that feed on a variety of animals and are known to scavenge or prey on small animals.”
The poisons are federally regulated and their use is restricted to commercial use by licensed pest control workers. But it is all too easy to skirt the rules, as the poisons are readily available online, where they are sold by the bucketful to irresponsible property owners.
MK had been in critical condition for several days when she began hemorrhaging, the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center wrote on Facebook Wednesday. MK had been under care at the Barnstable facility.
Zal Mertz, chief executive of New England Wildlife Centers, called the development “heartbreaking.” He’s right.
For the last several years, lawmakers have considered legislation that would better regulate the use of these poisons and require that the state better monitor their use. And for the last several years, nothing has come of the proposals. It’s time for that to change.
