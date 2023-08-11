CHEERS to the ongoing influence of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge.
Frates, of course, was the Beverly native and Boston College baseball star who cofounded the fundraising challenge nine years ago after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Frates died in 2019 at the age of 34, but not before leaving a lasting legacy.
The stunt is simple – every August, participants dump a bucket of ice water on themselves, then challenge friends, family and coworkers to do the same. Each drenching is generally accompanied by a donation to the ALS Association.
It’s a silly event. But it has also been tremendously effective in raising money for the cause, garnering more than $220 million since its inception and helping to pay for key research.
Funding derived in part from the Ice Bucket Challenge, for example, was key to developing the drug Relyvrio, which received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.
People with ALS who received the drug in a trial lived about 10 months longer than those who received a placebo, according to the ALS Association. A $2.3 million grant funded through the Ice Bucket Challenge helped kickstart its development.
Earlier this week, dozens of advocates, and civic and political leaders doused themselves on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston to kick off this year’s challenge.
Frates’ wife, Julie, used the opportunity to push for more hybrid and work-from-home options for those dealing with ALS and other conditions, as well as their caregivers.
“The added time that would be given to employees who would not need to commute, as well as the physical proximity to those they care for, should not be seen as a perk, but a necessity,” she said.
JEERS to what is shaping up to be an uncompetitive season for municipal elections.
Despite – or maybe because of – the charged, divisive nature of national politics, there has been relatively little action at the local level, with candidates for school committee and city council seats few and far between.
Nowhere has that lack of interest or commitment been more evident than in Beverly, where every one of the City Council incumbents will return to office, as the deadline to declare a run for office passed Tuesday without anyone signing up as a challenger. Only one School Committee member will face an opponent in the fall.
There are many reasons for the lack of candidates, chief among them the poisonous nature of the current political discourse. While the Legislature can’t control free speech, it can make one solid step toward increasing participation by allowing candidates to pay child care expenses with money from their campaign accounts.
Legislation allowing the move has long been stalled on Beacon Hill, potentially leaving hundreds of candidates – the vast majority women – on the sidelines. It’s an oversight that has gone uncorrected for far too long.
CHEERS and a heartfelt thank you to Kevin Gilbert Alder of Haverhill, who was finally presented his Purple Heart this week, 55 years after being wounded in the jungles of Vietnam.
Alder was a private in Vietnam for about two weeks when a fellow Marine inadvertently tripped a booby trap while on patrol outside Da Nang on July 14, 1968. The ensuing explosion left Alder, a Georgetown High School graduate, with injuries to his lower back and left hand.
His military records indicate he received the Purple Heart, but Alder, a longtime employee of the Haverhill School Department, never received the actual medal due to a paperwork snafu.
Until earlier this month, that is, when it was awarded at a ceremony at the AMVETS Post 47.
“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen and I’m glad that it finally did, Alder said.
So are we.
