CHEERS to an orderly transition of power in Massachusetts.
It was difficult not to notice the contrast between Beacon Hill and Capitol Hill on Thursday. In Boston, Democrat Maura Healey was sworn in as governor, replacing the outgoing Charlie Baker, a Republican.
At the same time, in Washington, D.C., the House was taking its seventh failed vote in search of a speaker.
What is transpiring in the Capitol is nothing short of an embarrassment, with a small group of rightwing Republicans hijacking the process, presumptive speaker Kevin McCarthy powerless to stop them.
“There’s been a growing tolerance of people who do not act in good faith, who consistently diminish the institution for their personal gain and advancement,” Carlos Curbelo, a former Republican representative from Florida, told the New York Times. “This is the most dramatic manifestation of that toxic culture.”
It’s a case of ‘be careful what you wish for.’ Count us grateful to be living in Massachusetts, where Baker and Healey gave us a picture of how government is supposed to function in times of transition.
JEERS to yet another completely avoidable shortage of basic medical supplies in the most prosperous country in the world.
In truth, the latest shortage – of over-the-counter children’s medicines – calls that prosperity into question.
With a so-called “tridemic” of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, there’s been a run on children’s cold and flu medicines, and the pharmaceutical industry has not been able to keep up with demand. Shelves across the country are empty, and even when there are products to be found, stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target are limiting how much each customer can buy.
“Everybody is sick, and everybody needs medicine all at once,” Joanna Dolgoff, spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatricians, told the Washington Post last month.
Pharmaceutical companies said they weren’t ready for the increased demand, but that’s a poor excuse almost three years into a worldwide pandemic.
CHEERS to the Red Sox for making one smart move in an otherwise dreary offseason.
News leaked Wednesday that the team reached an agreement with Rafael Devers that would keep the superstar third baseman in Boston for the next 11 years.
Terms of the deal have yet to be announced but are expected to be somewhere in the range of 10 years and $313.5 million. That’s on top of the one-year, $17.5 million contract the two sides agreed to for the 2023 season.
At this point, the final details – a few million here, a few million there – amount to little more than a rounding error. The important thing is that Boston’s young star will likely call Fenway home for the bulk of his career.
And let’s be honest – at this point, the affable Devers is the only star the Red Sox have left after the team’s well-heeled owners turned penny-pinchers, allowing once-in-a-generation stars Mookie Betts (Los Angeles) and Xander Bogaerts (San Diego) to depart for the West Coast.
The Sox signed Devers out of the Dominican Republic as a 16-year-old in 2013, and he was a star before he hit legal drinking age, playing a key part in the team’s World Series-winning push in 2018.
Thus far in his young career, Devers has accumulated 139 home runs and 455 runs batted in, setting him solidly among the games emerging stars. Now he’ll be in Boston for years to come. Too bad it won’t be with Betts and Bogaerts surrounding him in the lineup.
