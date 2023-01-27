CHEERS to continued efforts to keep the state’s young people well fed.
State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, and state Sen. Sal DiDomenico, D-Cambridge, have filed legislation that would make permanent a pandemic-era program that provided free breakfast or lunch to all of the state’s K-12 students, regardless of their family’s income.
Food insecurity is one of the greatest challenges to education. To put it simply, it’s difficult to learn on an empty stomach. And the free meal program has clearly done its job.
“Families have come to rely on these meals, both for the nutritional value and for the financial relief,” Vargas said. “If you calculate the cost of school lunches, it could save families up to $1,200 a year, per kid.”
Making the meals available to all children regardless of their family’s financial situation is a key element of the plan.
Advocates say income levels can be misleading. A family that earns “too much” to qualify for free meals under federal guidelines may still not have enough money for food if they are overwhelmed by high rent and utility costs, and unexpected bills.
Project Bread President Erin McAleer told the State House News Service there are 56,000 more children eating lunch in Massachusetts schools today than there were in 2019, before the program began.
About one in every 10 households in the state is food insecure, according to the group Feeding America. That means they don’t have reliable access to nutritious and affordable food. Massachusetts is one of two dozen in the country with the highest rate of food insecurity.
Former Gov. Charlie Baker did the right thing last year when he agreed to a $110 million, one-year extension to the program. And it’s clear the state, flush with cash even before the so-called “millionaires tax” begins to pay dividends, and with ready access to federal funds, can afford to keep it going.
CHEERS to the right-wing commentators who have saved us from the culturally dangerous, openly woke M&Ms. That was a close one.
We’re kidding, of course. We actually offer a JEERS to those who have so poisoned the public discourse that the facial expressions, gender and footwear of a group of “spokescandies” have become the subject of heated diatribes.
A little background, for those of you not immersed in the ins and outs of such confectionery controversies:
The Mars Company has for decades used anthropomorphic cartoon M&Ms to promote its brand. It wasn’t until a few years ago that TV talking heads, right-wing talk radio and social media bomb tossers began to “worry” the characters weren’t representing traditional American values.
Last January, Mars committed the cardinal sin of changing the shoes on two of its female spokescandies, replacing the green M&M’s heels with flats and giving the brown M&M smaller heels instead of stilettos.
The company also introduced another purple female character, which offended Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who called the new candy “obese.”
“M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” Carlson opined on his show. “Until the moment when you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity. They’ve won.”
We guess Carlson will now count himself as the one who “won,” as Mars has sidelined the spokescandies in favor of former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph.
Finally, we are safe to enjoy our candies as they are meant to be, not over drinks in a bar as Carlson seems to wish, but with a family-sized bag on the couch in the privacy of our own homes.
