JEERS to former Andover Youth Services Director Bill Fahey for abusing his position by brokering a deal to give himself and others regular bonuses of thousands of dollars garnered from large donations made by the North Andover-based nonprofit, the Hurston Family Foundation.
An investigation commissioned by the town resulted in a report released last week that found former members of the full-time staff received more than $16,000 per person over the five-year period from 2016 to 2021. Those came courtesy of the foundation, with which, the investigation found, Fahey brokered a deal “for support to be funneled through (Andover Youth Foundation).”
That “support” was used to give himself $16,500 in “merit pay” over the five-year period. Others who received part of the stash were former Assistant Director Glenn Wilson and Program Coordinator Neal Callahan, who each got $17,500; former outreach worker Jaclyn Stackhouse and Program Coordinator Tony Lombardi, got $17,000 each; and Scott Sweeney, who was not a full-time employee but was on the town’s payroll, got $17,500 during the same period, Andover reporter Madeline Hughes wrote in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune.
“This investigation determined that AYS’s former director used his public position for personal gain by soliciting and receiving gifts of payments by and through the Andover Youth Foundation, Inc. (“AYF”), a nonprofit public charity,” the report conducted by Robert Fischer, a partner at the Boston-based law firm Nixon Peabody, states.
The bottom-line recommendation? “Provide this report of the investigation to the State Ethics Commission for evaluation and potential further referral.”
Town officials only became aware of this racket after Hughes made a public-records request after Fahey’s firing in May. A shroud of secrecy remains as to exactly what led to the termination of the 25-year director who founded Youth Services in 1995.
He was loved by many, but as the town spends tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayers’ money – this investigation alone cost $40,000 – a clearer picture of Bill Fahey is coming into focus.
Local officials should make haste sharing the findings of this expensive study with the proper state authorities.
Developers rarely seem to get much praise, especially in these days of “NIMBY-ism” (Not In My Back Yard).
But a CHEER goes out to James Keefe and his team at Trinity Financial for making important changes to the redevelopment of North Andover’s Royal Crest Estates so as to minimize the visual impact on neighbors.
During a Planning Board meeting last week, Keefe, a principal with Trinity, conceded a key point to local residents: “We get the fact that suburbs don’t want to be cities,” he said, before revealing alterations to the plan at Royal Crest, which is located on Route 114 across from Merrimack College.
The apartment complex was built in the 1970s on 77 acres. It has 588 two- and three-bedroom apartments. It’s sorely in need of an upgrade. The dated exteriors of the buildings could certainly use a facelift, at the very least.
But neighbors are right to be concerned, as Trinity plans to transform this development by replacing all the existing residences while creating new retail and business spaces. Their apartments would be a mixture of affordable and market-rate housing, and there would also be a hotel, along with new dorms for students at Merrimack College.
In response to criticism that its proposed buildings were too tall and would loom over abutting homes, Trinity revised the plans. They adopted height limitations on buildings, with the exception of one near the center green that will feature a clock or bell tower, North Andover reporter Will Broaddus wrote in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune.
Other changes include increasing setbacks, maintaining more mature trees as a buffer along Route 114, and shifting the angle of buildings so they don’t create a wall effect.
In another major adjustment, Broaddus reported, the development has been divided into four districts, or neighborhoods, which will each feature a different architectural style drawn from New England traditions.
It’s nice to see developers working with, instead of against, communities and neighborhoods. Stay tuned as more detailed architectural designs and drawings are presented at future Planning Board meetings. The project will certainly be an improvement over the existing development and could be a crown jewel, so to speak, along the Route 114 corridor.