CHEERS to the state’s new ad campaign celebrating the Bay State’s record of acceptance and inclusion in an increasingly fraught time for the LGBTQ+ community across the country.
The state has purchased billboard space for ads featuring LGBTQ+ couples and the words “Massachusetts For Us All” in states where queer rights are endangered, primarily Texas and Florida.
“At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “The ‘Massachusetts For Us All’ campaign sends a clear message that Massachusetts stands for freedom and civil rights.”
The $750,000 campaign comes at a time the LGBTQA advocacy group The Human Rights campaign calls a “state of emergency.”
The group cited the fact that more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced so far this year, with more than 70 signed into effect. That’s more than double last year’s number.
Those targeted in other states, however, are welcome in Massachusetts.
“To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business, we want you here in Massachusetts.”
There are 20 billboards running for eight weeks in New England and six each in Texas and Florida running for four weeks.
“Florida, much like many states in the country, as well as Texas, has a thriving economy that doesn’t necessarily share the same values that Massachusetts has,” Sara Stanton, undersecretary of economic strategies, told the The Boston Globe. “We wanted to make sure that we were promoting our values as part of an economic selling point for Massachusetts, keeping up our constant goal of increasing our competitiveness, and also being unwavering in our commitments to LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive freedom.”
JEERS to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which seems to be challenging the MBTA for the title of slowest-responding state agency.
At issue is Beverly’s Hall-Whitaker Bridge. The span, which crosses the Bass River, connects the Ryal Side neighborhood to the downtown and is one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.
The bridge was abruptly shut down last June due to safety issues, and it wasn’t until Wednesday night that city residents learned they would be getting a temporary bridge — in 2027. That’s right: The bridge was declared unsound in 2022 and a “temporary” bridge won’t be ready until 2027. After that, a permanent bridge is expected to be in place by 2032.
Ten years to replace a bridge is absurd. This isn’t the Zakim Bridge. It’s a modest span over a small river that nonetheless is an important connector for an entire city.
State officials say the repair process will take so long because of the permits needed from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
It’s an unconvincing argument, especially after the nation watched a collapsed portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia replaced in less than two weeks.
“We’re not just resting on, ‘We’re going to be done in 2032’,’’ Paul Stedman, MassDOT’s District 4 highway director, said at a public forum earlier this week. “We want to do better. We hear your frustration.”
It’s one thing to hear it. The state must also act. Four years is too long to wait for a temporary bridge.
