CHEERS to a story of perseverance and a desire for public service in North Andover.
Marchel Cuffy was a 36-year-old court officer in Lawrence when he decided to take a class to become an EMT.
That class, led by North Andover’s EMS coordinator, sparked a desire on Cuffy’s part to become a firefighter/EMT.
There was only one problem: North Andover has an upper age limit for firefighters. They must be 31 years old or younger on the day they first take the firefighter’s examination.
Cuffy, however, was not to be denied. He collected petitions of support from town residents, and the Select Board voted to send the age waiver request along to Town Meeting, where the community rallied behind him.
“The day I went to the Town Meeting, there was a woman who told me she literally brought her daughters just to vote for the one thing, because my wife had made a post on Facebook to come out and support,” Cuffy told reporter Caitlin Dee.
After the Town Meeting vote, then-state Rep. Christina Minicucci helped navigate a home-rule petition through the Legislature.
Cuffy then had to pass the firefighter exam – which he did in both 2022 and 2023. He is now a probationary EMT/firefighter and began his training last month
“If it’s a goal or a dream, I say pursue it,” he said. “It’s never too late. As long as you prepare yourself physically and mentally, I believe it’s possible.”
North Andover is lucky to have him.
And CHEERS to the city of Peabody for committing real resources to the battle against opioid addiction.
Earlier this month, the City Council approved a plan to create a social services division within the city’s Health Department. And importantly, they backed it with the spending money to make sure the new unit will be adequately staffed and supported.
The new division will have two employees, a substance use disorder/behavioral care coordinator and a licensed social worker. It will meet a real need in the community.
Eighty-six Peabody residents died from overdoses between 2017 and 2021, according to city statistics. And a Lahey Community Health Needs Assessment found that 41% of Peabody residents who were already using substances in 2020 increased their use after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The new social services division will help those in crisis and their families find the resources they need.
“Anybody that has had a family member that’s struggled with mental health or substance use issues knows how difficult it is to navigate that process and to see it through,” said Sara Grinnell, director of the Healthy Peabody Collaborative.
The program is funded in part by settlement money from big pharma companies.
“We believe this is the way to reach families, to reach individuals in need, and to help them get the services that they need,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
JEERS, meanwhile, to the news that the opioid epidemic is ever-deepening.
A state Department of Public Health report released Thursday revealed there were 2,357 confirmed and estimated fatal overdoses in 2022, a record high.
The fatality rate of 33.5 per 100,000 people reflects a 2.5% increase over 2021 and a 9.1% increase from 2016, the pre-COVID high.
State health officials attribute the spike to the increasing likelihood that drugs are being mixed with the much more dangerous and deadly fentanyl.
Fentanyl was present in 93% of fatal opioid overdoses last year, the report notes. Cocaine was present in 53% of deaths, alcohol in 28%, prescription opioids in 11%, amphetamines in 9%, heroin in 6% and xylazine in 5%.
“We have a poisoned drug supply, and that poisoned drug supply is resulting in an increase in overdose deaths,” DPH Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said.
