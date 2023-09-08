CHEERS to the preservation of a Cape Ann institution.
The Cape Ann Community Cinema was set to screen movies for the first time in more than three years Thursday night. The theater, which used to be located in downtown Gloucester off St. Peter’s Square, showed its last films before the pandemic.
Now located at the Whistlestop Mall in Rockport, its rebirth owes much to the resiliency of its owner, Rob Newton, and the support of a community that embraces the offbeat.
Because Cape Ann Community Cinema isn’t your average movie theater, with several screens in front of row after row of hard plastic stadium seats.
Rather, it’s something more ragtag, yet more comfortable. Family-room-style seating is offered on reclaimed sofas and, if you’re lucky to get there on time, the kind of recliners that would make any aging dad jealous.
“I’m ready to welcome my many good friends back into my cave,” Newton told reporter Gail McCarthy. “It’s been far too long, but thanks to the generous support of so many, we’re able to raise the curtain again.”
Newton estimates he has shown more than 1,000 movies since he started screening films in 2007. There have been some blockbusters offered on a second run, but the cinema’s specialty is offbeat fare, or films that simply don’t get the attention they deserve from mainstream theater chains.
Fittingly, this weekend’s opening offers an eclectic mix: “Sita Sings the Blues,” an animated movie musical for grownups; “The Smallest Show on Earth,” about a young couple who inherits a community cinema; and “Cinema Paradiso,” Giuseppe Tornatore’s memoir of the lure of film.
JEERS to the organizers of the AFL-CIO’s Labor Day Breakfast for shutting their doors to the press.
California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna was a featured speaker at the event held at Manchester’s DoubleTree Armory Ballroom, and Sean O’Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, was the keynote. Several Democratic leaders were also in attendance.
This is a vital time for the workers movement in America, and the public surely has an interest in the intersection of labor and politics, especially heading into a new round of elections.
But the public was denied a chance to learn where efforts were headed on such issues as wages, health care and pensions.
Democratic officials posted plenty of pictures and quotes from the event on X, formerly Twitter, so we know there was plenty being said. We just don’t know what it was. And that’s a problem, not just for the public but for labor itself.
“The event was closed to the press because it was our first time in a new venue and we wanted to make the event feel homey for members when it was our first time not at Saint Georges,” said Alan Raff, state director at New Hampshire Labor Unity Table. “Next year, hopefully we will be able to do it again there and have the press cover it.”
That’s weak sauce.
In a part of O’Brien’s speech posted online by the Teamsters, the labor leader said “unions and working people must band together.”
That would be a lot easier if working people everywhere had insight into what unions stand for.
