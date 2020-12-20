JEERS to the urge to avoid a messy election, circumventing democracy, in picking someone to serve the remaining year of Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera’s second term.
The City Council’s Ordinance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee is set to meet tomorrow to talk about seeking state permission to dodge a city charter requirement to hold a special election for mayor.
Rivera, elected to his first term in 2013, would be headed into his final year in office were he not recently named CEO of the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency. He addressed the council last week, formally giving notice of his resignation as of Friday, Jan. 8.
The charter calls for a special election to be held within 90 days to fill the seat. Or, the City Council could seek a home rule petition from the Legislature, and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, giving it the authority to bypass the charter and appoint a new mayor.
Doing so certainly would be cleaner, more straightforward and in line with the smooth transition of power that Rivera has promised, one that “will not be felt in any real way by Lawrence residents and businesses,” according to reporter Allison Corneau’s account of last week’s council meeting.
It would also ensure that controversial former Mayor William Lantigua, whom Rivera defeated in 2013 and who made a failed comeback campaign four years later, doesn’t find a way to slide back into office, should he have the ambition to do so.
But what’s easy and expedient isn't always right. The charter calls for a special election in which Lawrence residents select their mayor. It doesn’t give the council the authority to take on that decision for itself. And the council shouldn't ask for a pass from the Legislature to take on the decision for itself.
Regardless of how this all sorts out, Lawrence voters will select a new mayor for a four-year term in the fall. They shouldn’t have to give up their choice for who will occupy the office in the interim.
CHEERS to a city showing its gratitude.
The turnout at Bellevue Cemetery for the funeral of Herman Leo Bazin a week ago today was by no means large, but it was respectable. That much is due in large part to the police, firefighters, American Legion members and others who hadn’t necessarily met Bazin but believed his service merited their attendance.
Bazin was a native Lawrencian, having grown up on Oxford, Sylvester and Newton streets before his family finally moved to Brookfield Street. He went to Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Lawrence High in 1943.
He was not long out of school when the U.S. Army took him, according to his obituary. He served as a gunner in the 7th tank destroyer group of the Fifth Corps. His unit landed on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, liberated Luxembourg and fought in the forests of Ardennes that December and the following January. Indeed, Bazin, who also worked as a radio operator, was among those Americans whose sacrifices turned the tide of the war.
Once Bazin made it home, he went to Northeastern University to earn a degree in chemistry. He applied his college education in the city as a handyman. He was a classical music aficionado.
He never married, though, and by age 95 he'd outlived most members of his family, save for a goddaughter and her family of Sandy Hook, Connecticut. So rather than see a sparse crowd at his graveside, the city’s Veterans Service Office and others whose work involves supporting veterans put out a call for people to pay their respects — a call that was answered.
“He was a friend of mine for a long time,” J.T. Torres, president of New England Veterans Liberty House, told reporter Breanna Edelstein. Torres, who wasn’t able to attend the funeral, said he helped find services for Bazin in his later years.
This isn’t the first time Lawrence has turned up to pay its final respects to a veteran without many surviving family and friends. In fact, these ad hoc services are practically becoming a local tradition.
These are poignant tributes in a city where so many have served, and are still serving, their country.
Rest in peace, Sgt. Bazin.