JEERS to a party that just won’t stop.
It was 2 a.m. last Monday when Lawrence police shut down what they said was an illegal nightclub at 57 Springfield St. Called to investigate a noise complaint, police found a room in the building, for which there is no occupancy permit, set up with all the trappings of a club.
Ice buckets were filled with liquor bottles, according to police. About 20 tables were set up around the room, as were a handful of propane patio heaters and some hookahs. A whiteboard on the wall had what appeared to be a menu, and a notepad on a counter logged what appeared to be drink sales.
As they entered the building through a side door, officers said they encountered about 100 people leaving. Inside, they met a woman dressed as a cocktail waitress, according to reporter Allison Corneau’s account.
It’s bad enough to operate a nightclub without a permit, if that’s indeed what was happening. It’s even worse in the middle of a pandemic.
Never mind the state order still in effect that limits gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. A weekly report issued by state health officials two days later showed Lawrence has about 80.5 COVID-19 cases for every 50,000 residents — far more than any other city or town in Massachusetts except one, Acushnet, where the rate is higher by only a few cases.
In fact, only 27 cities and towns in the state — out of 351 — have COVID-19 caseloads higher than 50 per 50,000, on average.
Lawrence’s high caseload isn’t new, either. The city has borne some of the state’s highest infection rates for months.
Why should any of this matter to 100 people at a house party who presumably felt well enough to have a couple of drinks and maybe smoke from a hookah?
It matters because someone doesn’t necessarily know who has COVID-19. Even people who have COVID-19 often don’t know they’re infected. And dozens of people who were leaving as officers were arriving — many of them weren’t wearing masks, police noted — could well be taking the disease with them into the city.
Police Chief Roy Vasque told Corneau he was concerned the late-night rager had the makings of a “superspreader event” that leaves dozens and dozens of people sick.
“Aside from the fact that this activity is illegal in so many ways … it’s also dangerous and irresponsible,” he said. “The fact that anyone would organize putting that many people together in one place — and that people would put themselves in harm’s way by showing up — is ridiculous.”
Police and city officials are looking into fines for those responsible for the party, as well as attendees. But it shouldn’t take a ticket — even though these could be expensive tickets, for sure, at up to $1,000 per violation for those in attendance — to dissuade people from such risky behavior.
We’re in this together, and the virus isn’t going to stop unless and until all of us start making better decisions.
CHEERS to new jobs in the Merrimack Valley, as Amazon plans a distribution center at the site of the former Southwick clothing factory in Haverhill.
Mayor James Fiorentini said last week he expects the e-commerce giant to hire up to 150 packers and drivers to sort and deliver shipments for the final leg of the packages’ journey to homes and businesses throughout the region.
“We’re very, very happy to see this spot used,” Fiorentini said of the location in the Broadway Business Park, which emptied last year as Southwick’s parent company, Brooks Brothers, filed for bankruptcy.
The site isn’t far from where Amazon plans a much larger warehousing and distribution facility, still under development at Osgood Landing in North Andover. Fiorentini said he expects the newest distribution center will cause little disruption to local traffic, as its operations will begin every day after rush hour.
Amazon may be a major competitor for local merchants and small businesses struggling to survive the economic pressures of a pandemic. On the other hand, its direct contributions to the region in terms of payroll and payments to the contractors who deliver its packages will be significant.
In addition, as reporter Corneau detailed, the company’s presence is expected to lead to increased property tax and excise tax payments. It also will bring to life a property that would otherwise be vacant — a welcome sign of economic life in otherwise difficult times.