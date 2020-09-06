CHEERS to local traditions that survive thanks to the internet, and a drive-thru line, during these socially distant times.
This is usually one of the biggest weekends on the calendar in the Merrimack Valley, and it certainly doesn’t feel the same this year. Public health restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 have forced organizers of three iconic festivals — the Feast of the Three Saints, Bread and Roses and the Mahrajan — to cancel most of their events and find new ways to honor their traditions.
The faithful celebrating the three Christian martyrs, Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino, were skipping the usual events this weekend and instead visiting their statues at Corpus Cristi Parish at Holy Rosary Church during a drive-up celebration on Sunday afternoon. The church also celebrated a Mass for members of the St. Alfio Society on Sunday morning. Other remnants of the feast that usually draws thousands of people were highlighted online, with photos and videos of past celebrations posted to Instagram.
Festivities typically surrounding the Mahrajan at St. Anthony Maronite Church were also a scratch this year. “We will miss seeing everyone and taking pictures that capture the great memories we create during our festival,” organizers wrote back in July. In place of the usual celebration was a Middle Eastern food sale on Saturday and Sunday — kibbeh, shawarma and falafel were served in a drive-thru — with proceeds going to benefit victims of the Beirut explosion.
Then, there’s Bread and Roses, commemorating the 1912 textile workers strike, that was to be held online today with performances and discussions of local history via Zoom and YouTube. Visit www.breadandrosesheritage.org for details.
“It’s open to whoever has an internet connection,” Glennys Sanchez, the festival’s vice president, told reporter Terry Date, noting that the festival's reach this year is practically unlimited.
All three events are important threads in our community's fabric. And while it’s disappointing that there'll be no late-summer gatherings on Campagnone Common or at St. Anthony’s, we are fortunate and glad to see all three celebrations manage to survive in some form.
And, like everyone else, we're looking forward to celebrating in person next year.