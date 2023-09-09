There is a looming child care crisis in this country.
At the end of this month, federal stimulus funding aimed at propping up the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic will run out.
That aid totaled almost $24 billion since the start of the pandemic, and kept thousands of child care centers in business – and millions of parents in the workforce.
Without continued funding, many of those centers are expected to close, pushing parents out of jobs at a time when the economy is on precarious footing.
“The … stabilization funds that staved off the childcare sector’s collapse will come to an abrupt end in September 2023,” the left-leaning think tank Century Foundation wrote in a new report on the issue.
“When these resources swiftly and suddenly disappear, this funding cliff will once again place the sector in danger, as it will be forced to contract, shedding caregivers and care slots in a cascade that will not only upend millions of families’ child care arrangements, but also hurt regional economies,” the report continues.
The foundation estimates that 70,000 child-care programs could close nationwide if that funding is lost. Roughly 3.2 million children could lose care, and $10.6 billion of economic activity could be sacrificed.
“It isn’t just individual children or parents that will be impacted, it’s the economy as a whole,” Julie Kahen, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, told the Washington Post. “When more than 3 million children lose care, that means all of those parents are going to have to figure out something else or reduce their work hours, or leave their jobs altogether.”
In Massachusetts, the foundation estimates, as many as 1,800 child-care programs could be forced to close without the additional funding, leaving more than 56,000 children without care. In New Hampshire, the estimate is 161, with almost 12,000 kids affected.
It would be a disaster. The industry was already finding itself short-staffed, as low pay and long, tiring hours led workers to find less demanding jobs.
Meanwhile, child care costs are rising for parents.
According to the Massachusett Taxpayers Foundation, the average cost of child care is more than $20,000 in the Bay State, well above the $15,888 national average. In fact, we have the most expensive child care in the nation, with many families spending between 20% and 40% percent of their take-home pay on programs.
Employers, meanwhile, are losing $812 million a year in worker productivity because of the shortage of options, according to the taxpayers foundation, while the state is missing out on $188 million in yearly tax revenue.
“The pandemic laid bare and exacerbated what was already a tenuous situation in child care,” Melissa Boteach of the National Women’s Law Center told the Washington Post. “The American Rescue Plan was a lifeline. And when this money dries up, it will be a slow roll toward making America’s child-care deserts even drier.”
Congress can still act to keep the country from falling off what the Century Foundation calls a “child-care cliff.”
A measure to extend much of the pandemic-era funding floundered in Congress. Democrats want another $16 billion in emergency cold-care spending, but have run afoul of Republicans looking to cut safety net programs.
Child care isn’t a safety net. It’s a necessity for a healthy American economy in 2023. Congress needs to act.
