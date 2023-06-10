Recent health alerts going out across the middle and eastern parts of the United States as a result of wildfires in Canada show just how closely linked we really are.
Sure, there are international borders with fences and heavily guarded crossing points. The U.S./Mexico border is a good example of that. To our north, the border isn’t nearly as heavily monitored, because of our close relationship with Canada and its people. But when it comes to nature, borders and lines drawn on maps don’t amount to a hill of beans.
The smoke pouring out of all but one of the Canadian provinces is coming from fires that have already burned an area of land larger than the state of Vermont.
That smoke, carried on southerly winds, has poured over the border into the midwest and the east coast. During the past week or so, the air quality in New York City was the worst in the world. And that’s saying something, given what we know about how industrialization has turned China’s air into a toxic brew.
What the experts, and many public officials, are saying is that the fires are the result of global warming. Less than normal snowfall and drought conditions have led to the worst fire season in the history of Canada. People who live in the northeast with manicured lawns and automatic sprinkler systems can no longer say, “Well, global warming doesn’t affect me.”
As you go about your chores under smoky skies, don’t be surprised if you feel a scratch in your throat or, worse, you experience difficulty breathing. Fine particulate matter created by combustion of wood and other materials is so tiny the particles make it past the body’s natural defense mechanisms and get right into the lungs, where they bore into the lining and work their way into your bloodstream. This can cause heart and lung disease, even death for people otherwise compromised.
Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable, which is why schools have been closed across Canada.
A possible silver lining from the COVID-19 outbreak is that when health officials advise residents to wear N-95 masks before going out into the haze, many people are already equipped. Photos of people walking around New York City with their masks on is proof of this. So at least something good came out of the pandemic — sort of.
If this were just a one-time problem, and only happened here, that would be one thing. But these kinds of problems are happening all over the globe.
Last summer saw one of the worst wildfire seasons in the history of Europe, with the accompanying smoke and health dangers. The Brazilian rainforest is rapidly disappearing as a result of being burned to make way for cattle ranching and agriculture, threatening to destroy one of the largest carbon-capture systems on the planet.
And things are only about to get worse, as in much hotter and much stormier, for at least part of the planet. NOAA announced the official start of the meteorological phenomenon known as El Nino, which came two months earlier than normal. El Nino, which starts in the Pacific Ocean, portends brutal weather in the Southern Hemisphere. For North America, it could bring relief to the drought-stricken southwest. It may, or may not, reduce the number and severity of hurricanes in the Atlantic, as there are other factors, such as record-high water temperature in the Atlantic that could ramp up the severity of hurricanes, despite El Nino.
Naysayers will huff and puff that “climate change” or “global warming” is a political ruse meant to damage the economic standing of the United States. It might be worthwhile for those folks to talk to people in New York City, who just experienced the air pollution event. Chances are, they might have a different opinion about the impact of humanity on the planet, now that the planet is having an impact on humanity.
