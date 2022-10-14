It’s the stuff of science fiction: Can scientists launch a rocket into space and change the course of an asteroid hurtling toward Earth?
The short answer is yes.
To be sure, some of the details are different than seen in your average cinematic space blockbuster. In this case, the relatively small asteroid Dimorphos was 7 million miles away, minding its own business and orbiting a larger asteroid, Didymos, when a NASA spacecraft the size of a vending machine slammed into its surface at 14,000 miles per hour, permanently altering its path.
What must have been a rude awakening for Dimorphos was an unqualified success for NASA and those hoping to develop a defense system to protect the planet should it ever be threatened by a real-life asteroid.
“This is a watershed moment for defense,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday. “This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us.”
While the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft cratered into Dimorphos on Sept. 26, it took a few weeks for scientists back on Earth to assess the results.
The idea isn’t destroy looming asteroids — creating smaller pieces that could end up being more dangerous — but to alter their path. The NASA experiment was a success by that measure, shortening Dimorphos’ orbit around Didymos by 32 minutes.
Now, planetary defense experts believe, given enough time (we’re talking years, even decades), Earth could protect itself from the type of destruction seen in disaster movies.
Of course, there is more work to be done. As NASA program scientist Tom Statler said, “We should not be too eager to say one test on one asteroid tells us exactly how every other asteroid would behave in a similar situation.”
But for now, mark this one as another in a recent run of successes for NASA, and for mankind.
