This promises to be a season of historically high home heating prices, which makes it incumbent on President Joe Biden to release stockpiles from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.
Failure to do so would make for a cruel winter for families already dealing with the day-to-day effects of inflation.
The financial threat is real.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs, but never anything like this,” Michael McGrath, owner of Absolute Oil in Peabody and Michael McGrath Heating Oil & Diesel in Middleton, told reporter Caroline Enos.
The price volatility has been driven by the war in Ukraine, OPEC production cuts, an active hurricane season and general economic uncertainty. Diesel and heating oil inventories are 63% below the five-year average in the Northeast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That uncertainty means prices don’t just change day to day — they change hour to hour. Currently, a gallon of heating oil costs more than $6, and there’s no guarantee it won’t rise again.
“Prices used to only go up like a penny a day, and now they’re going up anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a day,” said Tony Karedis, director at Spartan Oil in Salem, Mass. “They send out the price changes and most of the time, we have an hour to either get it before the next change, or we’re just out of luck.”
Heating oil costs are expected to rise by about 27% this winter, according to the federal Department of Energy, to an average of $2,354.
The news isn’t better for those using gas or electric heat. Natural gas bills are expected to jump 28% to about $931. Electricity costs will go up by about 10% over last year, with a seasonal average of $1,359.
It’s “going to be a tough year” for low-income families, Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, told the news site Axios. “In reality — this is one large income transfer from the bottom of the income population to the top. Low-income families are becoming impoverished.”
The Biden administration can help ease some of that pain by tapping into the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.
The reserve stores one million barrels of diesel used for heating oil. The federal government can release oil from the reserve if there is a “severe energy supply disruption” or a “regional supply shortage of significant scope and duration and that action taken under this section would assist directly and significantly in reducing the adverse impact of such shortage.”
The current situation certainly qualifies, and the region’s congressional delegation is urging Biden to take action.
“Families should not be forced to make hard choices about keeping loved ones warm and healthy and putting food on the table. We stand ready to work with you and your administration to take the steps necessary to shore up New England’s supply of heating oil so that families throughout our states are not faced with this impossible choice,” the delegation wrote in a letter to the president.
“Unfortunately, Putin and the COVID pandemic have inflicted a severe energy supply disruption, and with winter approaching it is critical that you quickly release oil from these reserves to help families stay warm this winter,” the group said in their letter.
It should be a no-brainer. The administration has already announced the release of 15 million barrels of fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an attempt to ease gas prices.
Lawmakers are also pushing for an earlier release of funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The federal funds are set to be released in mid-November, which is too late for many families, said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
“People are filling their oil tanks now, they don’t wait until it’s below zero to fill their oil tanks,” she said. “Everywhere I go, people always talk to me about how hard it is for them to afford the energy to keep them warm”
She’s right. It’s time for the Biden administration to act.
