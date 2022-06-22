There are many barriers to affordable housing in Massachusetts, with the intertwined obstacles of cost and lack of inventory garnering the most attention. But there is another factor at play — lack of representation.
The vast majority of people who hold seats of power on planning boards, zoning boards and other housing-related panels in the Bay State are white, middle-aged homeowners. Most of them are men. This means these boards looks little like the population they are purportedly there to serve — people looking for a home.
“We find that homeowners, people over 50 years old, and long-term residents (people living in their homes more than 10 years) are significantly overrepresented in city governments, boards and commissions,” Boston University researchers Katherine Levine Einstein and Maxwell Palmer wrote in their recently released report, “Representation in the Housing Process.”
The report laid bare a stark truth: Many Massachusetts residents don’t have a voice in the process that determines whether they have access to safe, affordable housing. Those who already have housing speak loudest; those who need it are often neither seen nor heard.
Einstein and Palmer studied board makeup in dozens of communities and collected data on nearly 1,000 public officials. The report makes clear there is a gap between residents of Massachusetts municipalities — especially gateway cities — and those who represent them.
“Women and people of color are significantly underrepresented,” the researchers wrote. “Only 31% of voters in Gateway Cities are homeowners (or live-in, owner-occupied homes), compared to 69% of public officials in those cities. Fifty-three percent of the voters in Gateway Cities are people of color, but only 33% of public officials are. Similarly, women make up 54% of voters, but only 30% of public officials in the Gateway Cities.”
To be sure, small strides toward representation have been made in mayors’ offices and on city councils, select boards and school committees. But even that modest progress has yet to extend to planning and zoning boards, where key housing decisions are made. And residents speaking at those meetings are also more likely to be older, white homeowners.
“Public meetings disproportionately attract neighbors opposed to new housing and greater density,” Einstein and Palmer noted. “They are, however, unlikely to include the voices of the individuals and families most likely to benefit from new housing, whether market-rate or subsidized.”
Why the imbalance? Such meetings are the realm of the haves, not the have-nots. Citizen participation takes time, money and energy, something in short supply for many people searching for adequate housing.
“Traditional public meetings are sites of deep political inequality,” the researchers note. “They amplify the most privileged voices in their communities and those most disproportionately opposed to the construction of new housing.”
What can be done?
First, cities and towns need to make sure planning and zoning boards truly represent their communities. That includes race and gender, and income and homeowner status. That will require that mayors, town managers and city councilors look past the regular pool of potential candidates to build better-balanced boards.
Those boards must work harder to include the voices of traditionally underrepresented groups affected by their decisions. That can include targeted focus groups, and better outreach before key decisions are made.
Members of those boards need to recognize — publicly — that those who speak at public meetings represent a subset of the citizenry, not the entire community.
Finally, board members must remember who they are working for, and recognize that the people who will benefit from new housing are as important as people who already own homes in the community.
“Keeping the focus of the planning and zoning process on the families who will live in new housing and become part of the larger communities, rather than the developers constructing the housing, may help improve housing equity and improve local decision-making,” Einstein and Parker wrote.
Making such a change requires a new way of thinking, and spending some political capital by those in power. But if we want government that truly reflects the will of the people — all of the people — change is a must.
